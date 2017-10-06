Will go all out in next match: Ghana U-17 coach

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Ghana U-17 coach Samuel Fabin on Friday asserted that his team will play attacking football in the next fixture to seal a spot in the Round of 16 after starting with a victory in their opening contest against Colombia here.

Ghana striker Sadiq Ibrahim scored the lone goal in the 39th minute at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) stadium here on Friday to help his side take three points.

"Yea, we want to qualify with the second game, so we are going to go all out in the second game to get another 3 points to guarantee a place in the next stage," Fabin told reporters in the post-match press conference.

Commenting on the team's lone goal scorer of the evening, Fabin hailed Sadiq as one of the fastest players in his side.

"He (Sadiq) is one of the fastest players, we have monitored him," the 58-year-old said.

Fabin also heaped praise on his goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim and the defence.

"Credit goes to my goalkeeper and the defence, they did tremendously well," Fabin said.

Colombia U-17 coach Orlando Restrepo said the humid conditions affected his wards but he won't consider it as an excuse for the loss.

"Yes, the humidity played a factor in the last 10 minutes of the match but that's not an excuse for us," the Colombia coach said.

"I think we had more chances then them (Ghana), they had 3, they capitalised, we had 5, we did not capitalise," Restrepo said.

Talking on team's number 9 Santiago Barrero's injury who was carried off during the second-half of the match, Restrepo said: "Barrero was one of our main starters and he has been fighting an injury, we got him here, we didn't want to take the risk in the beginning of the game.

"That's why we put him in the last 20 minutes of the game and unfortunately he again got injured. He is alright right now, they are going to take him to the doctor and they are going to check his knee again."

