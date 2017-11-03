Next Gen ATP Finals: All You Need to Know About The Tournament

A qualifying tournament between eight Italian players will take place from November 3-5 and the winner will enter the main event, which starts on November 07 and lasts until November 11.

New Delhi: World’s top eight 21-and-under singles players will face-off in the inaugural edition of Next Gen ATP. Based on 2017 ranking points, seven players automatically made it to the tournament while the eighth player will be a wild card from host nation Italy.

The Next Gen ATP Finals will take place at the Fiera Milano in Milan.

Alexander Zverev, the world no.4 from Germany, is the highest ranked 21-and-under player. However, he won’t take part in the tournament as he will be preparing for the ATP World Tour finals in London. Starting from November 12.

Here’s is the full list of players involved:

# Hyeon Chung, South Korea

# Daniil Medvedev, Russia

# Jared Donaldson, American

# Borna Coric, Croatia

# Denis Shapovalov, Canada

# Karen Khachanov, Russia

# Andrey Rublev, Russia

# Italian wildcard

£960,000 is the prize money on offer. However, there are no ranking points up for grabs.

The following innovative rules will be introduced during the Next Gen ATP (courtesy atpworldtour.com):

# First to Four games sets (Tie-Break at 3-All), Best-of-Five sets, with No-Ad scoring.

# Matches will begin precisely 5 minutes from the second player walk-on, leading to a reduction in down time before the beginning of matches.

# A shot clock will be used in between points to ensure strict regulation of the 25-second rule, as well as during set breaks, Medical Time-Outs, and the five-minute countdown from the player walk-on to the first point of the match.

# No line judges – all out calls will be made by Hawk-Eye

# The No-Let rule will apply to serves, bringing in an additional element of unpredictability at the start of points.

# A limit of one medical time out per player per match.

# Players and coaches will be able to communicate at certain points in the match (to be determined), providing additional content and entertainment value for broadcast. Coaches will not be allowed on-court.