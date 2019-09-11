Next agenda is retrieving parts of PoK: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (independent charge) for PMO Jitendra Singh addressed mediapersons in Jammu on September 10. He said, "Now next agenda is retrieving parts (PoK) of Jammu and Kashmir and making it part of India. It's not only mine or party's commitment, but it's a part of unanimously passed resolution of Parliament in 1994 by the Congress govt headed by PM Narasimha Rao. And that is a different thing that now Congress avoid taking Rao's name."