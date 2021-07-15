‘Next 6 months are critical for Libya’: HV Shringla at UNSC

New York (US), July 15 (ANI): The Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh Shringla on July 15 addressed UNSC on United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL). Raising the concern over Libya situation, Shringla said the involvement of external forces in Libya's internal affairs has negatively impacted progress on the political track and next 6 months are critical for the country. “There has been a sense of optimism with regard to situation in Libya over last few months, especially since the signing of Ceasefire Agreement on Oct 23, 2020 and formation of Government of National Unity charged with the conduct of elections on Dec 24, 2021,” Shringla said. “But there are still causes for concern. Security situation and economy remain fragile. Involvement of external forces in Libya's internal affairs has negatively impacted progress on the political track. Next 6 months are critical for Libya. Polls need to be held as planned on Dec 24, 2021 in free and fair manner. Libyan parties particularly 'Libyan Political Dialogue Forum' need to drive workable solution. We also urge the State to frame required legislation for polls,” he added.