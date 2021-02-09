News18 Evening Digest: Uttarakhand Glacier Burst Toll Rises to 31, Bihar Cabinet Expansion and Other Top Stories

U'khand Floods Death Toll Rises to 31, Race Against Time to Save Those Trapped in Tunnel: What We Know So Far

With the recovery of the three bodies, the toll in the disaster climbed to 31 while around 170 are still missing. A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier possibly burst through its banks in Chamoli district on Sunday. It appeared to have triggered an avalanche and a deluge that ripped through the Alaknanda river system in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas. Experts, however, are still trying to determine the exact cause of the disaster in Joshimath.

Supreme Court Stays Arrest of Shashi Tharoor, 6 Journalists Over Tweets On R-Day Violence

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six other journalists over their tweets on the Republic Day tractor rally violence at the Red Fort in New Delhi. The apex court adjourned the matter for hearing after two weeks and issued notices on all petitions on the matter.

Ghulam Nabi Azad Struggles to Hold Back Tears in RS as He Recounts 2007 Militant Attack in Farewell Speech

After over two decades of service and powerful debates, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress stalwart, Ghulam Nabi Azad, signed off from the Upper House in a poignant speech, leaving Parliamentarians emotional. Azad and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a rare passionate moment as the latter broke down while bidding adieu to the Congress leader, while recollecting a tragic incident of terrorism at a time when both the politicians were serving as Chief Ministers in the respective states – Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat.

Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Shahnawaz Hussain and Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Among Those Sworn in

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet on Tuesday, 80 days after the alliance resumed power in November last year. BJP national spokesperson and former Union minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, who got elected to the Bihar legislative council last month, was the first to be administered the oath of office by Governor Phagu Chauhan at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan for the much-awaited cabinet expansion.

Navalny Ally Tells Russians to Gather in Courtyards For New Anti-Kremlin Protest on Sunday

An ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday announced plans for a new nationwide protest in support of the jailed politician, telling Russians to gather in residential courtyards on Sunday evening and turn on their mobile phone torches. Tens of thousands have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest against the incarceration of Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, who says he is being persecuted for political reasons.

Rajiv Kapoor, Actor and Brother of Randhir and Rishi Kapoor, Passes Away at 58

Bollywood actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away at 58. As per reports, he suffered a massive heart attack, following which he was rushed to the hospital. Rajiv Kapoor was the brother of late Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor.

India vs England: Our Body Language & Intensity Was Not Up to Mark, Says Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday admitted that lack of intensity and poor body language was one of the main reasons for the hosts suffering a huge 227-run defeat against England in the first Test here. With this win, England have taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. "Our body language and intensity was not up to the mark, second innings we were much better. We were better in the second half of the first innings with the bat, not the first four batters," said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.