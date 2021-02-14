News18 Evening Digest: Uttarakhand Glacier Burst Toll Rises to 50, Fuel Prices Continue to Hike and Other Top Stories

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst Death Toll Touches 50 as More Bodies Pulled Out, Hope for Survivors Dim

A week after the glacier burst in Uttarakhand triggered massive flash floods, officials recovered five more bodies from the Tapovan tunnel on Sunday, where rescue operations are still underway. "Three bodies recovered while taking out muck by machines from the intake Adit tunnel at 04.45 and 05.30 AM at around 120 to 125 mtrs distance from start point," ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey told News 18. The two employees at National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Tapovan project have been identified as Amal Singh, resident Tehri and Anil from Dehradun. Read More

PM Modi Hands Over 'Made-In-India' Arjun Battle Tank To Army In Chennai, Praises Tamil Nadu Farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over to the Army the homemade Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) in Chennai. At a function, he also accepted a salute by the state-of-the-art tank, indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by DRDO's Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment. Fifteen academic institutions, eight labs and several MSMEs were also involved in the project. Read More

Dushyant's Resignation in My Pocket, Says Father Ajay Chautala Amid Centre's Tussle With Farmers

As the standoff between the protesting farmer unions and the central government over farm laws continues, Ajay Chautala, father of JJP founder and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, has said that he has his son’s resignation letter in his pocket and “can give it immediately” if it helps resolve the matter. Read More

What is the Cryptocurrency Bill & What Happens to Those Holding Bitcoins in India?

Minister of state for finance Anurag Singh Thakur had said on the floor of Parliament that a cryptocurrency bill is being finalised and would be sent to Union Cabinet soon. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha on the government’s plan to issue guidelines on cryptocurrency trading, said a high-level committee, which was formed to study issues related to virtual currencies, recommended that all private cryptocurrencies, except any virtual currencies issued by state, will be prohibited in the country. Read More

Petrol, Diesel Prices Continue to Surge in Metro Cities For 6th Day Straight; Check Fuel Rates Here

Petrol and diesel prices touched all-time highs across the four metros on Sunday, February 14, after oil marketing companies increased the rates by almost 29-32 paise. As per reports, in Delhi, the price of petrol was increased by 29 paise from ₹88.44 per litre to ₹88.73 and diesel was hiked by 32 paise from ₹78.74 per litre to ₹79.06 per litre, as per the Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. Read More

White House Cites 'Deep Concerns' About WHO Covid Report, Demands Early Data from China

The White House on Saturday called on China to make available data from the earliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak, saying it has "deep concerns" about the way the findings of the World Health Organization's COVID-19 report were communicated. Read More

Virat Kohli's Old Tweet Goes Viral After Getting Dismissed for a Rare Duck Against England

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, along with the world, was left bamboozled after he was dismissed for a rare duck on his 150th innings against England in the second Test in Chennai on Saturday. Facing returning spinner Moeen Ali, Kohli received a snorter of a ball, pitching and turning to find batsman's off-stump. The turn was so vicious that the Indian skipper had no clue how in the world did he get out. Broadcasters showed how Kohli took some moments to realise that he was clean bowled. Read More