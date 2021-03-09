News18 Evening Digest: Trivendra Rawat Resigns as Uttarakhand CM, DMDK Quits AIADMK-BJP Alliance & Other Top Stories

Only Delhi Can Say Who Took This Decision, Quips Trivendra Rawat After Resigning

Day after he met BJP National President JP Nadda in Delhi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya after reaching Raj Bhavan, sources said. There were reports that the party has asked him to step down over poor performance. LIVE NOW

Vijayakanth’s DMDK Quits Alliance With AIADMK As Seat Sharing Talks Fail

Actor Vijayakanth’s Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has on Tuesday opted out of the AIADMK-led alliance with just three days to go for filing of nominations to begin for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021. The actor, in a statement, said that the decision came after a consultation meeting was held with all its district secretaries on Tuesday morning. READ MORE

‘Should Have Shown Concern When…’ Jyotiraditya Scindia Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Backbencher’ Dig

Aday after former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi commented on Jyotiraditya Scindia, the latter retaliated by questioning Gandhi’s concerns and said, “It would have been a different situation had Rahul Gandhi been concerned the same way as he is now when I was in Congress.” READ MORE

Pilots, Cabin Crew Won’t Fly for 48 Hours After Getting Covid-19 Vaccine: DGCA

Aviation regulator DGCA said on Tuesday pilots and cabin crew members will not fly in an aircraft for 48 hours after being vaccinated against coronavirus. “If there are no symptoms after 48 hours, the air crew (which includes pilots and cabin crew) is fit to resume ‘unrestricted’ flying duties,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular. READ MORE

42 Outfits Banned in India for Involvement in Terror Activities: Govt

A total of 42 terrorist organisations like the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed have been banned by the government for their involvement in various acts of terrorism, which is largely been sponsored from across the border, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said that 635 terrorists were killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir between 2018 and 2020, while 115 civilians lost their lives to terror violence in the Union Territory during the period. READ MORE

BTS on Being First K-pop Act to Compete at the Grammys: ‘It’s Really Hard to Express in Words’

Stuck at home during the pandemic, BTS created Dynamite and released the song to their isolated fans as a gift. Now, the gift has returned to them — in the form of their first Grammy nomination. “A lot of people were sad and down and out because of the COVID situation and it was sort of our suggestion to pick (everyone) up,” Jin said in an interview this week. READ MORE