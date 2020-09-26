News18 Evening Digest: Serum Institute Asks if Govt Has Rs 80,000 Cr for Vaccines, Big-Ticket BJP Reshuffle and Other Top Stories

Will Govt Have Rs 80,000 Crore Over Next 1 Year for Covid-19 Vaccines, Asks Serum Institute

Spelling out the next challenge for India in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday asked if the central government has Rs 80,000 crore to spend over the next one year on purchase and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines. "Quick question; will the government of India have 80,000 crores available, over the next one year? Because that's what @MoHFW_INDIA needs, to buy and distribute the vaccine to everyone in India. This is the next concerning challenge we need to tackle," Poonawalla tweeted, tagging the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) as well.

In New Team Nadda, Tejasvi Surya Becomes BJP's Yuva Morcha Chief, Ram Madhav Dropped as Gen Secy

In a major overhaul within the ranks of Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday shuffled some top posts with a few names being dropped and few faces being introduced from states where the party is trying to develop the leadership. Saroj Pandey MP from Chhattisgarh has been replaced as as general secretary by D Purandeshwari, NT Rama Rai's daughter who had earlier served as a minister in Manmohan Singh government. Her appointment is an indication of BJP's attempts to consolidate itself in Andhra Pradesh.

Student Out to Write Final-Year Exam Shot Dead Near Her College in Jaipur, Youth Arrested

A student was shot dead by a man near her college in Rajapark area of the city on Saturday when she had gone to appear for her graduation final year examination, police said. "She had come from Jhunjhunu to write the exam, scheduled from 7 am to 10 am. The accused attacked her with a knife and then opened fire around 10:30 am near her college," DCP Rahul Jain said.

Delhi Cops Confiscate 160 Kg Marijuana but Only Report 1 Kg while Selling Off the Rest

In a shocking incident, four Delhi Police officers who confiscated 160 Kg of cannabis from a peddler in New Delhi allegedly reported only 1 Kg while selling off the rest. The four cops including two sub-inspectors and two head constables from Jahangirnagar police station conducted a raid in which 160 kg marijuana was confiscated on September 11. The peddler was also arrested but police reported that the man was let off after giving a bribe of Rs 1,5 lakh. The bribe was allegedly given to "settle the matter" outside the purview of the law.

IPL 2020: CSK CEO Rules Out Return of Suresh Raina, Says 'Smiles Will Be Back Soon'

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has ruled out the return of Suresh Raina into the squad for IPL 2020, saying the franchise respects his space and decision. Raina returned to India from the UAE for 'personal reasons', but later hinted that he could even return back to the squad. CSK have struggled in the IPL 2020 so far, winning only one of their three games. The batting in particular has been poor as none barring Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis look in form. CSK's meek capitulation to Delhi Capitals on Friday sparked a trend on Twitter calling for the return of Suresh Raina, but that seems unlikely to happen.

In Pics: Legendary Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Laid to Rest at His Farmhouse Near Chennai

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on September 25 at the age of 74, was laid to rest today at his farmhouse at Thamaraipakkam near Chennai. A large number of people had gathered at his residence on Friday to have a last glimpse of the singer and pay their respects. Later in the evening, his body was taken to his farmhouse on the outskirts of Chennai where the last rites were held on Saturday morning.

'We Won't Forget it': Trump Blames China for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump has vowed to end his country's reliance on China once and for all if voted to power, expressing disappointment that the post-coronavirus relationship with Beijing does not mean the "same" to him as he would not forget the virus that came from there. Addressing an election rally on Friday at Newport Virginia, a battleground State for the November 3 presidential election, Trump said that the US economy was doing great, then we got hit with this virus from China.