News18 Evening Digest: Sale of Poultry Chicken Banned in Parts of Delhi Amid Bird Flu Scare, Trump to Face 'Historic' Impeachment Vote & Other Top Stories

Bird Flu Scare: Sale and Storage of Poultry and Processed Chicken Banned in Parts of Delhi

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) along with South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday imposed a ban on sale and storage of poultry or processed chicken meat by shops and restaurants with immediate effect in view of the bird flu situation in the national capital. An order issued by the veterinary services department of the NDMC also said owners of restaurants and hotels will face action if egg-based dishes or poultry meat and other products are served to customers.

Trump to Face 'Historic' Impeachment Vote With Few Republicans Against Him as Pence Says No to Removal

At least four Republicans said on Tuesday they would join Democrats in voting to impeach President Donald Trump over the attack on the U.S. Capitol, as Vice President Mike Pence rejected calls to use a constitutional maneuver to oust him. With eight days remaining in Trump's term in office, the House of Representatives was poised on Wednesday to pass an article of impeachment accusing the Republican of inciting insurrection in a speech to his followers last week before a mob of them stormed the Capitol, leaving five dead.

Karnataka: 7 New Ministers Sworn in as CM Yediyurappa Expands Cabinet; Resentment in BJP

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expanded his Cabinet on Wednesday with the induction of seven new ministers who were sworn in. Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Ministers at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. The new Ministers are MLAs Umesh Katti (Hukkeri), S Angara (Sullia), Murugesh Nirani (Bilgi) and Arvind Limbavali (Mahadevapura), and MLCs R Shankar, M T B Nagaraj and C P Yogeshwar. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his cabinet colleagues, BJP leaders and office bearers, including General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, state unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel, senior state government officials, family members and supporters of the new Ministers, among others, were present.

New H1-B Visa Rules Explained: Indian Companies, Students Set to Lose Out With Higher Wage System

Even as he faces the prospect of being impeached for the second time, US President Donald Trump has dealt another blow to H1-B aspirants as his administration furthered his protectionist agenda by replacing the current randomised lottery system for selection with a newer system that will prioritise wages. The final wages rules, announced by the US department of labour (DOL) late on Tuesday night, ensure that the H-1B regime will give priority to higher wages and skills in issuing visas and also increases the mandated wages for those working in US on H-1B visas or holding employment-based green cards.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Appeal to Paparazzi to Not Click Their Daughter's Picture

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli on Wednesday urged paparazzi to not click photos of their newborn daughter. Kohli had announced the arrival of their first child on January 11, saying that both the baby and Sharma were healthy. The couple has now written a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai, urging them to respect their daughter's privacy. Expressing their gratitude, Sharma and Kohli said they are thankful for all the love being showered on them.

This Man Has Rs 1,800 Crore in Bitcoin, But Can't Get a Penny as He Lost His Password

Bitcoin has always been an enigma. While some have been major supporters of the decentralised digital currency that is built to be beyond any form of regulation, many have criticised it for its apparently clear lack of stability and the distinct security risks that it represents. As investing in Bitcoin today has grown into something very elaborate and worthy of long hours of strategising, early investors in the cryptocurrency did not have so much to fear. Today, though, some are left stranded, inches away from crores of rupees of wealth that could have been theirs – but for a lost password. One such individual is Stefan Thomas.

WhatsApp Seems To Be Answering All The Wrong Questions About The Scary New Privacy Policy

After the PR disaster that was the new WhatsApp privacy policy and the terms of service, the Facebook owned instant messaging app has been in damage control mode. That peaked with the new clarification that has officially released and followed up by full page newspaper advertisements in India. WhatsApp keeps insisting on seven main points, but the thing is, the new privacy policy and terms of service cover much more. Let us look at what WhatsApp is saying, and more importantly, what they are not saying at all. The more this unfolds, the more this comes across as a lesson in how to say half-truths while actually never be lying.