News18 Evening Digest: RT-PCR Test Must for Entering K'taka from Kerala, Maha ​& Other Top Stories

Travellers from Kerala, Maha Must Carry Negative RT-PCR Certificate Even if Vaccinated: K’taka Govt

In view of rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and Kerala, Karnataka government has made negative RT-PCR test, not older than 72 hours, mandatory for all incoming travelers. Even those who have been fully vaccinated need to carry the negative certificate on arrival in Karnataka by road, rail or air. READ MORE

Traffic Near IIT Delhi Diverted as Road Cave-in Leads to Sinkhole; 2nd Incident of Month

For the second time this month, the roads in the national capital have led to disappointment. A portion of the road under the IIT Delhi flyover in Hauz Khas area caved in, developing a huge pothole. According to reports, the road caved in due to the heavy rains in the national capital over the past few days. READ MORE

Kerala ‘Rape’ Victim Moves SC Seeking Permission to Marry Tormentor

A victim of rape has approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to marry her ‘tormentor’, a 53-year-old Kerala Catholic priest Robin Vadakkumchery who has been sentenced to 20 years in jail and was dismissed from priesthood by the Vatican. READ MORE

Relative of Jaish Chief Masood Azhar & Pulwama Terror Attack’s Key Conspirator Killed in Encounter in J&K

Abu Saifullah aka ‘Lamboo’, a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist and a resident of Pakistan’s Punjab province, was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Saifullah was one of the key conspirators on 2019 Pulwama terror attack, that killed 40 CRPF jawans. It is said that he had made the IED used in the attack. READ MORE

Water levels Rising in Ganga and Yamuna Rivers, People Shift to Safer Places in UP

The incessant heavy rain in Uttarakhand has caused sudden havoc in Uttar Pradesh leading to rise in water levels of Ganga and Yamuna rivers. The sudden rise in water levels of rivers has forced people living in nearby areas to move to safer places. The water level started rising in many districts including Prayagraj, Barabanki, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Bahraich, Lakhimpur and Azamgarh. READ MORE

Northern Railway Earns Rs 85.45 Crore by Selling Scrap

The Northern Railway has earned Rs 85.45 crore after selling scrap till July 28 this year, said an official on Saturday. This is an increase of Rs 42.26 crore compared to the revenue generated from selling scrap last year when it earned Rs 42.19 crore. The Ministry of Railways has set different targets for all the zones to generate revenue from the selling of scrap material this year. A target of Rs 370 has been set for Northern Railways. Every zone of the Indian Railways is working in full swing to make better use of resources by collecting scrap material and selling it through e-auctions. READ MORE

No Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav in Zaheer Khan’s India T20 World Cup Squad

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan has not included Shikhar Dhawan in his T20 World Cup squad; Instead, he chose KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma as the two openers. Virat Kohli bats at three, and Suryakumar Yadav comes in at number four. READ MORE

  • Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes near Assam's Tezpur

    Tezpur (Assam) [India], July 29 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale was reported near Assam's Tezpur on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

  • 2 held for bid to break open ATM

    Thiruvananthapuram, July 29 (PTI): Kerala police on Thursday said they have arrested two persons for allegedly trying to break open an ATM near here.

  • Juventus First Team Under Quarantine After Covid-19 Case

    Juventus' first team has been put in quarantine after Tunisian midfielder Hamza Rafia tested positive for coronavirus.

  • Collector receiving petitions by remaining seated riles MLAs

    Coimbatore, July 29 (PTI): A few AIADMK MLAs on Thursday took exception to the Coimbatore District Collector Dr G S Sameeran reportedly receiving petitions by sitting in a chair.

  • Si Lanka spinners restrict India to paltry 81 for 8

    Colombo, Jul 29 (PTI) Electing to bat, India struggled to 81 for eight against Sri Lanka in the deciding third Twenty20 international, here on Thursday.

  • Mathura administration orders probe into demolition of makeshift structure of worship

    Mathura (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) The Mathura district administration in Uttar Pradesh has ordered a probe into the alleged demolition of a makeshift structure of worship, officials said on Thursday.

  • Three held for blackmailing woman in Odisha

    Kendrapara (Odisha), Jul 29 (PTI) Three people were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly blackmailing a woman and uploading obscene pictures of her on social media, police said.

  • 17 new Covid cases in Rajasthan, no new death

    Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) No fresh death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Rajasthan on Thursday, while 17 new cases pushed the state's infection tally to 9,53,622, according to an official report.

  • Tiger skin seized in Telangana, 2 smugglers held

    Hyderabad, July 29 (PTI): Police on Thursday said they have seized a tiger skin in Mulugu District of Telangana after nabbing from there two wildlife smugglers, one of them belonging to the State of Chhattisgarh. Based on information, the police apprehended the two at Eturungaram in the district and made the seizure, said the District Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh Patil.

  • 175 tourists stuck in Lahaul-Spiti after cloudburst, landslides

    Shimla, Jul 29 (PTI) As many as 175 tourists are stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti following a cloudburst and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, a senior disaster management official said on Thursday.

  • TN CM directs withdrawal of defamation cases against media outlets

    Chennai, Jul 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday ordered withdrawal of 90 defamation cases against journalists, dailies and television channels.

  • ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel inks pact with ITI for technical skill development

    Bhubaneswar, Jul 29 (PTI) ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Inia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an industrial training institute in Odisha’s Keonjhar district to collaborate for skill development, advance training and improved employability-related support.

  • Madras HC directive on removal of encroachment by temples

    Chennai, Jul 29 (PTI) Observing that Gods never ask for a place to sit by encroaching public roads or places, the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Greater Chennai Corporation to visit the streets in Otteri here and remove the encroachment by temples on the pavements in the area.

  • The Manu Bhaker-Jaspal Rana Fallout Saga: How it Unfolded

    What led to the fallout between Manu Bhaker and her coach, just months before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

  • PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.40 pm

    New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.40 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

  • ‘Stop patronising me and give me an interview’: the female journalists speaking up for India’s poor

    India’s only all-women news organisation is the subject of an award-winning documentary. The film-makers explain their inspiring courage and energy ‘These journalists are holding people accountable …’ The journalists from Khabar Lahariya. Photograph: Courtesy of Sundance Institute A woman explains how a group of four men repeatedly broke into her house and raped her; six times so far. Did she go to the police? Yes, but officers refused to investigate. Instead, they threatened her and her husband

  • Death toll from German industrial park explosion rises to five

    Three more people were found dead after Tuesday's explosion at an industrial park in western Germany, bringing the death toll from the blast to five, police and prosecutors said on Thursday. Police are investigating what caused the explosion that rocked the Chempark site in Leverkusen, home to chemicals companies including Bayer and Lanxess, and led to a fire in a tank containing solvents.

  • Maha: Leopard spotted near Ellora Caves; forest personnel deployed at site

    Aurangabad Jul 29 (PTI) Forest officials have been deployed near the World Heritage site of Ellora Caves in Maharashtra's Aurangabad after a video of a leopard roaming the hills in the vicinity went viral on social media on Thursday, an official said.

  • Sports Highlights

    New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 2145 hours EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo.

  • Amit Shah welcomes decision to provide quota to OBC, economically backwards in medical education

    New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday welcomed the government's decision to provide reservation to the OBC and economically weaker sections in medical courses, and said it reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the welfare of backward classes.