News18 Evening Digest: On-site Registration Allowed for 18-44 Age Group at Govt Vaccination Centres and Other Top Stories

Centre Allows On-Site Registration for Those Above 18 at Govt Vaccination Centres

The Centre on Monday gave its nod to on-site, or walk-in, registration of "a few beneficiaries" in the 18-44 age group at government-run Covid vaccination facilities to "minimise vaccine wastage". The step would help use "some doses… left unutilised in case online appointee beneficiaries do not turn up on day of vaccination", the government said. The facility of only online appointment mode given initially to people in the age group of 18 to 44 years helped to avoid overcrowding at the vaccination centres, said the ministry.

After Punjab, Kejriwal Says Pfizer, Moderna Refused to Sell Jabs, Urges Centre to Import

After a similar statement from Punjab, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that US pharmaceutical firms have refused to sell their coronavirus vaccines directly to the national capital. Kejriwal added that Pfizer and Moderna told the Delhi government that they will deal with the Centre directly.

Cyclone Tauktae: Two More Bodies Washed Ashore Gujarat, Daman Coast; Eight Bodies Recovered So Far

Two more bodies, suspected to be of victims a barge and a tugboat that sank due to cyclone Tauktae, have been found at the Valsad coast in Gujarat and the neighbouring Union Territory of Daman, police said on Monday. This has taken the total number of such bodies recovered in the past few days to eight. Out of the two more bodies recovered, one was washed ashore at Magod Dungri in Valsad on Sunday. Before this, six bodies with life jackets were found from different places in the district in the last couple of days, the police said. Besides, police in neighbouring Daman said they recovered a body, clad in a uniform and life jacket, from the Kadaiya beach on Saturday. Prima facie, the body appears to be of a victim of barge P305 which sank last Monday, they said.

Madurai Couple Gets Married Mid-air on Flight to Avoid Covid-19 Restrictions, Invites 161 Guests

The Covid-19 pandemic has put a dampener on nuptials with many postponing or cancelling their wedding plans due to curfew rules and restrictions in place across several Indian states amid the second wave. But some are finding a way around the curfew rules and managing to tie the knot in unusual ceremonies despite the pandemic. For instance, a couple from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, got married in mid-air to get around the cap of 50 person cap on gatherings amid fresh Covid-19 restrictions in the state. The couple, Rakesh and Dakshina, decided to rent an entire chartered flight for two hours and invited 161 guests so that they could get married in full attendance of all their friends and family.

Bengaluru Residents Witness Rare ‘Sun Halo’ Phenomenon, Stunning Images Go Viral on Twitter

Residents of Bengaluru witnessed a rare phenomenon when they saw a 'rainbow-like halo' around the sun on Monday. Locals were thrilled as they clicked and uploaded several images of the phenomenon on social media that went viral. People from across the city expressed their excitement through social media posts.

