News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Says Sign Language to be Taught as Subject in Schools & Other Top Stories

PM Narendra Modi: Sign Language to be Taught as Subject in Schools

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives Indian Sign Language (ISL) the status of a language subject. Now, students will be able to study ISL like any other language in schools. This will ensure inclusivity especially for different-abled students, said PM. Calling the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 a key contributor towards nation-building, PM Modi said, the new-age initiatives like NEP assure the youth that the nation is ready to support their dreams. READ MORE

Uttar Pradesh to Get 152 Model Stations With World-Class Facilities

The Central government is planning to renovate 152 railway stations in Uttar Pradesh as model stations with modern amenities. The Railway Ministry has started the work for redevelopment of the identified stations and most of these stations are at the last leg of renovation. The work on remaining stations will be completed by next year. READ MORE

Alaska Earthquake: Three Massive Quakes; Hawaii Under Tsunami Watch | All You Need to Know

Hawaii has been put under a Tsunami watch after a series of massive earthquakes hit the Alaskan peninsula. According to Honolulu Star-Advertiser, The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center listed the magnitude of the first one as 8.1 and said an investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii. But the US Geological Survey said the quake was magnitude 8.2 and hit 56 miles (91 kilometres) east southeast of Perryville, Alaska at about 8:15 pm. The quake was about 29 miles below the surface of the ocean, according to USGS. READ MORE

‘Chocolate Biryani’ is the New Bizarre Food Combination Nobody Ordered

There are two ways to go about experimenting with food. One way is using ingredients that are entirely different but end up making the dish even more delicious. The other is using an ingredient that outright destroys the sanctity of the dish and its relationship with our palate. There are some combinations that might sound as wrong as they taste, and this article is about one of those combinations. READ MORE

Govt Approves 27% Reservation for OBC, 10% for EWS in Medical College Admissions

The Narendra Modi-led government has approved reservations for OBC and EWS (economically weaker section students in All India Quota for medical admissions. Now, for admission to both graduate (MBBS, BDS), postgraduate and diploma level medical courses students hailing from other backward class categories (OBC) will get 27%, and those from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) will get 10% reservation. READ MORE

King Chilli From Nagaland Exported to London; Here’s What PM Modi said about Bhoot Jolokia

One of the hottest chillies in the world, Bhoot Jolokia was formally exported all the way from Nagaland to London for the first time. The consignment was sourced from Tening, Peren district in Nagaland and was packed at the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in Guwahati for its onward journey. READ MORE

Filmmaker Trisha Das Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed at Workplace Multiple Times

National Award-winning documentary filmmaker and author Trisha Das says that in her earlier days, even she was sexually harassed at the workplace and in the last five years a progressive change happened courtesy #MeToo. She also shares her interest in the screen adaptation of her latest book ‘Misters Kuru: A Return to Mahabharata’. READ MORE

