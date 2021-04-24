News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Reviews Supply of Oxygen, Delhi HC on Covid-19 Crisis and Other Top Stories

News18
·2-min read

PM Modi Reviews Supply of Medical Oxygen, Waives off Basic Customs Duty, Health Cess on O2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting to review steps taken to boost oxygen availability to treat critical Covid-19 patients across the country and emphasised that there was an immediate need to augment the supply of medical-grade oxygen as well as equipment required for patient care both at home and in hospitals, a government statement said. Read More

‘We’re Calling It Wave, It’s Actually Tsunami’: Delhi High Court on Covid Crisis in National Capital

The Delhi High Court said on Saturday that if any official at the central, state or local administration was obstructing in the picking up or supply of oxygen, then “we will hang that man”. The observation by a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli came during hearing of a plea by Maharaja Agrasen Hospital over shortage of oxygen for seriously-ill covid patients. Read More

20 Critically Ill Patients Die in Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital Amid Oxygen Scarcity

Twenty critically ill patients died overnight at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi amid a serious oxygen crisis, officials said on Saturday. “The oxygen pressure has dipped as we are running out of stock,” said Dr DK Baluja, the medical director of Jaipur Golden Hospital. He said the hospital has over 200 patients and they had only half an hour of oxygen was left at 10:45 am. It received the last refill of oxygen around midnight, after hours of delay. Read More

‘We Must Fight this Global Challenge Together:’ Pak PM Imran Khan Expresses Solidarity with Indians

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed solidarity with the people in India amid huge Covid surge and said that the two country must fight the global challenge confronting humanity together. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also extended heartfelt sympathies to the affected families. Read More

Justice NV Ramana Sworn in as 48th Chief Justice of India

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday. In a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Justice Ramana took the oath in the name of God. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were among those present at the ceremony. Read More

IPL 2021: MI Skipper Rohit Sharma Opens up About ‘Something Missing’ in Team

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Friday conceded that “something is missing” in their mighty batting line-up following their third loss in five games in the ongoing IPL. Mumbai Indians, who lost to Punjab Kings by nine wickets here, have not batted to their potential yet. Read More

Kuch Toh Sharm Karo: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Slams Celebs Posting Maldives Vacation Pics

Many Bollywood celebrities have been facing flak in the past weeks for posting their vacation pictures while the country is dealing with the Covid-19 second wave. Maldives has been one of the most popular destination among celebs, and many actresses, like Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani had been posting their photos from the beach destination. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt too flew to Maldives recently, but haven’t shared any picture yet. Read More

