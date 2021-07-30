News18 Evening Digest: Philippines Extends Travel Ban to India & Other Top Stories

News18
·2-min read

Philippines Extends Travel Ban to India, 9 Other Nations

The Philippines has extended an ongoing travel ban for all inbound travellers from India and nine other countries from August 1 to 15 to prevent the spread of the highly infectious Covid-19 Delta variant, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Friday. READ MORE

Bombay High Court to Shilpa Shetty’s Lawyer: ‘How is Her Crying a Defamatory News?’

Amid her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in a pornography-related case, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty moved the Bombay High Court against a few news publications and social media apps such as Facebook and Instagram for publishing “defamatory content” against her. The case is currently being heard before Justice GS Patel, who said that the actress’ demand for supervising editorial content is “dangerous.” READ MORE

India Has Constructed 703km of Highways Using Waste Plastic So Far: Nitin Gadkari

So far 703 km of National Highways have been constructed with use of waste plastic in “wearing coat of flexible pavement”, the Parliament was told on Thursday. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told the Lok Sabha, in a written reply, that the ministry has issued guidelines for mandatory use of waste plastic in periodic renewal with hot mixes and in wearing coat of service road on national highways within 50km periphery of an urban area having population of more than 5 lakhs. READ MORE

CBSE Likely to Declare Class 10 Result 2021 by August 1

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the class 10 result 2021 by August 1. Although an official notification is yet to be announced, the board has hinted that the results can be expected this week. Once the results are announced, they would be made available on CBSE’S official portal, cbseresults.nic.in, Umang app and DigiLocker. READ MORE

After Jharkhand, UP Judge’s Car Hit ‘Multiple Times by Innova’; Gunner Injured, Vehicle Badly Damaged

Mohd Ahmad Khan, the Fatehpur Additional District and Sessions Judge (Special Judge POCSO Act), was narrowly saved in a road accident. The incident took place on Thursday when an ‘Innova’ hit Khan’s car near Chakwan village in Kaushambi’s Kokhraj area. His gunner was injured in the incident and ADJ’s car was badly damaged. READ MORE

Ban on Int’l Passenger Flights Extended Till August 30, Air Bubble Agreements Intact

The Covid-19-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till August 30, Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) tweeted on Friday. Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July. READ MORE

Latest stories

  • Tokyo Olympics: Day 5 Medal tally

    Tokyo, Jul 28 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 5 at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

  • UP: Three boys feared drowned

    Gonda (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Three boys are feared drowned in the Bhushi river at Khargupur area here on Wednesday, police said.

  • Rajasthan reports zero Covid death Wednesday; no fresh cases from 22 districts

    Jaipur, Jul 28 (PTI) No fresh COVID-19 death was recorded in Rajasthan Wednesday, while 22 of the 33 districts of the state did not report a single positive case, according to an official report.

  • Cloudburst near Amarnath shrine in J-K; no loss of life

    Srinagar, Jul 28 (PTI) A cloudburst occurred near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas on Wednesday, but there was no loss of life in the incident, officials said.

  • 2 transporting ganja arrested

    Mangaluru, July 28 (PTI): Two persons have been arrested in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka in connection with the smuggling of 2.06 kg of ganja worth Rs 60,000 and seized an auto-rickshaw used for the crime, police said on Wednesday.

  • Illegal encroachment cleared in 23 ponds in UP's Muzaffarnagar

    Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Muzaffarnagar district authorities in Uttar Pradesh have removed illegal encroachments going into 23 ponds in several villages of Jansath tehsil, an official said.

  • Amid rains, 22-year-old BEd student electrocuted in UP's Shamli

    Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) A 22-year-old BEd student was electrocuted when he was walking through a waterlogged area in Shamli district on Wednesday, police said.

  • Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Recap of July 28: Check Out India’s Medal Tally and All Event Results

    India had a mixed day at Tokyo Olympics 2020. PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari and Pooja Rani advanced to further rounds while B Sai Praneeth and Tarundeep Rai exited the competition.

  • UP reports just one fresh Covid death as 89 more test positive

    Lucknow, Jul 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Wednesday reported just one COVID-19 death and 89 fresh cases, pushing the overall figures to 22,755 fatalities and 17,08,313 infections, officials said.

  • Police constable booked under POCSO Act

    Mangaluru, July 28 (PTI): A head constable here has been charged with harassing a minor girl through phone, city Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said on Wednesday.

  • Landslides triggered by rains block roads in Uttarkashi district

    Uttarkashi (U'khand), Jul 28 (PTI) Landslides triggered by heavy rains over the past few days blocked Gangotri and Yamunotri national highways on Wednesday at a number of points in the district besides around 20 link roads.        The Gangotri national highway was blocked by mounds of landslide rubble at five points, whereas the Yamunotri NH was blocked near Kharadi. Apart from them, about 20 link roads in the district were also blocked, the District Disaster Management Office here said.  A ho

  • Maha: MSEDCL asks Kalyan hospital to clear Rs 14 lakh dues

    Thane, Jul 28 (PTI) A hospital in Kalyan, which was allegedly involved in power theft after its supply was disconnected earlier for the recovery of the pending bill of Rs 9 lakh, has been directed by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to clear dues which are now mounted to over Rs 14 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

  • F1 2021 Review: A near-perfect blend of significant innovation and subtle improvement

    While the gameplay of F1 2021 is not massively different from its predecessors, there are a number of significant additions that make it a more appealing and polished game than those that came before it.

  • Ganja worth over Rs 8.4 crore seized in Telangana, 11 held

    (Eds: updating with details) Hyderabad, July 28 (PTI): A total of 4,383 kg of cannabis, also known as ganja, worth over Rs 8.4 crore in the grey market, has been seized by police in two districts of Telangana, police said on Wednesday.

  • Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to J-K LG Manoj Sinha over cloudburst near Amarnath cave

    Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): After a cloudburst hit near the Amarnath cave on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are being sent there for relief operations.

  • 2 killed in rain-related incidents in Pak

    Peshawar, Jul 28 (PTI) Two children were killed and an equal number injured in rain-related incidents in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the last 24 hours, the disaster management authority said on Wednesday.

  • 8 BKU members booked for obstructing UP govt publicity vehicle in Muzaffarnagar

    Muzaffarnagar, Jul 28 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked eight BKU members for allegedly blocking a BJP government publicity vehicle, misbehaving with its driver and passing contemptuous remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said Wednesday.

  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Mamata Banerjee

    New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee here and discussed several political issues with her.

  • Maharashtra govt announces slashing of school fees by 15%

    Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to slash school fees by 15 per cent for the current academic year.

  • Jammu and Kashmir records 160 fresh Covid cases

    Srinagar, Jul 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 160 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 3,21,066 while the death toll rose to 4,376 as one more fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.