News18 Evening Digest: Mumbai Ex-Top Cop Param Bir Singh Moves SC, Delhi Readies to Deal With Rising Covid-19 Cases and Other Top Stories

Mumbai Ex-Top Cop Param Bir Singh Moves SC, Pawar Says Deshmukh Won’t Quit. All You Need to Know

Former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking direction for immediate “unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair” CBI probe into alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Singh, a 1988 batch IPS officer also sought quashing of the order transferring him from the post of Mumbai CP alleging it to be arbitrary and illegal. Read More

Delhi-made Foreign Liquor? City Will Get Own Booze Standard, Drinking Age to be Reduced from 25 to 21

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced that the legal drinking age in the national capital has been brought down from 25 years to 21 years. The drinking age was fixed in parity with neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. According to a new excise policy approved by the Delhi cabinet, no new liquor shops will be opened in Delhi and the government will not run any vend. Read More

Data Dust-up: Telangana, Andhra Officials Raise Eyebrows over Centre’s Vaccine Wastage Claims

Days after it was called out for having a purported vaccine wastage rate of 17.6 per cent, the highest in the country, Telangana has written to the union health ministry, stating that there has been a “miscommunication between both governments over the vaccination figures”. It has added that the vaccine wastage rate in the state is less than 1 per cent. Read More

Premature to Say Delhi Seeing Fresh Covid Wave But Prepared to Deal With Rising Cases, Says Health Minister

Cases continue to rise unabated in the national capital, on Sunday, Delhi recorded 823 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the overall tally to nearly 6.47 lakh. With one fatality recorded in the past 24 hours, the death toll mounted to 10,956. After witnessing a constant dip in fresh coronavirus cases throughout February, the numbers have been rapidly grown over the last fortnight. In total, 4,288 cases and 15 fatalities were seen between March 15 and 21 with an average positivity rate of 0.8 per cent. Meanwhile, the figure of Containment Zones, which was 556 on February 28, has reached 766 on Sunday. Read More

UAE Royals Brokered Surprise Peace Plan Between Neighbours India and Pakistan: Report

A day after military chiefs from India and Pakistan surprised the works last months with joint commitment to respect the ceasefire agreement from 2003, a top diplomat of the UAE came to visit New Delhi for a one day visit. Read More

Aahana Kumra Faces Backlash over Dark Skin Makeup in Tribute to Cricketer Jhulan Goswami

Actor Aahana Kumra has come under backlash after she shared a post as her tribute to cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s life, where she is seen wearing dark-face makeup to look like and match the cricketer’s skin tone. As the post became viral, several netizens condemned Kumra’s look as being ‘offensive’ as it reiterated colour stereotypes. Read More

Zaheer Khan Feels this Player Was the ‘Silent Hero’ of India’s T20I Series Win Against England

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan has named a player in the squad who has quietly gone about his task in the recent past. According to him, Shardul Thakur is responsible for India winning the T20I series 3-2. Zaheer termed the medium-pacer as the ‘silent hero’ of India’s triumph over England. Read More