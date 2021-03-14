News18 Evening Digest: Metroman Sreedharan to Contest from Palakkad as BJP Releases Candidate List for Kerala Polls & Other Top Stories

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Metroman Sreedharan to Contest For BJP from Palakkad in Kerala

In Kerala, BJP will contest 115 seats and rest of the 25 seats will be left for 4 parties. Metroman E Sreedhanran will contst from Palakkad and State BJP chief K Surendran will contest from two constituencies â from Manjeshwar in Kasaragod & Konni in Pathanamthitta, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh announced on Sunday as the party released its list of candidates. LIVE NOW

More Pain in Heart, Democracy Under Attack, Mamata Says as EC Declares Nandigram Incident an Accident

Days after she was injured and hospitalised during an election campaign in Nandigram, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday attended her first public event, as she led a road show in Kolkata on a wheelchair. With the Election Commission declaring the Nandigram incident wherein she suffered injuries in her leg as an accident and not an attack as claimed by her, Banerjee said she had more pain in her heart as democracy was under attack. READ MORE

Surat College, Two Schools Shut for 2 Weeks as 20 Students Contract Covid-19

Two primary schools and a college in Gujarat's Surat city have been shut for two weeks after 20 students there tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. Since the educational institutions re-opened in Surat in February 2021 after being shut following the outbreak of COVID-19 last year, so far 118 students and teachers in the city have tested positive for the viral infection, they said. READ MORE

Parineeti Chopra Urges Zomato to 'Publicly Report the Truth,' Believes in Delivery Boy's Innocence

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra took to social media to talk about the recent incident involving a Bangalore-based model-turned-makeup artiste accusing a Zomato delivery executive of assault. The actress urged the delivery service to look into the matter and find out the truth. READ MORE

'Fearless' Rishabh Pant's Technique is 'Fortified' With Common Sense: Ian Chappell

Rishabh Pantâs reverse-sweep off James Anderson on his way to a counter-attacking century at Motera had taken everyone by surprise, but the keen followers of Indian cricket knew it wasnât anything unusual. It just epitomised Indian cricket in one frame. Indian cricket which is now being driven on the shoulders of fearless young cricketers like Rishabh Pant. And seconding that thought, former Australian captain Ian Chappell too has written in his column that Pant represents the next generation of Indian cricketers who are fearless to say the least. READ MORE