News18 Evening Digest: Mamata Calls on Sonia Gandhi in Big Show of Opposition Unity & Other Top Stories

‘Hum Akele Kuch Nahi’: Mamata Calls on Sonia Gandhi in Big Show of Opposition Unity; Rahul Present

Even as she remained ambivalent on being the face of the Opposition to take on the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi today as she powers through her packed schedule to resurrect a united Opposition to take on the BJP juggernaut in the 2024 general elections. READ MORE

Guidelines for Ex-gratia Payment to Kin of Covid Victims Under Consultation: Govt

Preparation of guidelines for providing ex-gratia assistance to the family members of COVID-19 victims is “under consultation” with all the stakeholders, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday. “The Hon’ble Supreme Court vide its judgment dated 30th June, 2021 in Writ Petition (Civil) No.539 of 2021 titled as Gaurav Kumar Bansal vs Union of India inter alia directed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to recommend guidelines for ex-gratia assistance on account of loss of life to the family members of the persons who died due to COVID-19. READ MORE

Amid Olympics, Tokyo Logs Highest Daily Covid Cases As Experts Warn Delta Variant

Tokyo logs record 2848 new cases on July 27. Japanese capital surpasses an earlier record of 2520 new cases in a single day registered on January 7 2021. Experts warn that the Delta variant may trigger a surge in Covid cases in Tokyo during the Olympics. A total of 169 Olympics-related Covid-19 cases have been reported so far. WATCH VIDEO

Gurugram Doctors Perform 3D Printed Hip Implant, Call it ‘Largest Ever’ in India

Doctors at a Gurugram hospital performed an implant of a custom-made 3D-printed hip on a 60-year-old patient named Hanifa from Tanzania. The Tanzania woman had a damaged pelvic bone and she had undergone three hip surgeries. The surgeries had damaged her pelvic bone further and now she had little bone support for pre-existing hip implants available. After securing financial support from the government, she approached the team of the doctor Subhash Jangid at Fortis Memorial Research Institute. READ MORE

Tokyo 2020 India Round-up: Boxer Pooja Rani Raises Hopes of Medal; PV Sindhu in Pre-quarters

India’s wait for medals continues in Tokyo Olympics 2020, as it was another mixed bag for the country’s athletes. While a few bowed out of their respective events, a handful of them progressed to their next rounds. Just to be clear, India isn’t assured of any more medals at the moment. READ MORE

Tourists Entering Kasol, Manikaran Will Now Have to Pay Development Fee

The visit to tourist hotspots Kasol and Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district will become more costly. The district administration has decided to collect development fees from vehicles coming from outside the state. A barrier has been set up by the district administration at a distance of about 2 km from Kasol. No fee will be charged from the owners of vehicles registered in Himachal Pradesh. An order in this regard has been issued by the administration. READ MORE

Tata Motors Announces Price Hike of Passenger Vehicle From Next Week

Tata Motors is looking to increase the prices of its entire range of passenger vehicles from next week as it aims to offset the steep rise in procurement cost of essential materials like steel and precious metals, as per a top company official. The Mumbai-based auto major sells a range of passenger vehicles like Tiago, Nexon, Harrier and Safari in the domestic market. READ MORE

