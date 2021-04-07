News18 Evening Digest: Maha Sounds Alarm Bells on Covid Vaccine; Night Curfew in Punjab and Other Top Stories

‘People Being Turned Away, Districts Will Run Out of Stock by Tomorrow’: Maha Sounds Alarm Bells on Vaccine

Several districts in Maharashtra will run out of the Covid-19 vaccine stock in a day or two and the Centre has been informed about it, a senior state health official said on Wednesday. As on Wednesday morning, the state has around 14 lakh vaccine doses, principal secretary (health) Pradeep Vyas said. “Many districts will run out of the stock today or tomorrow. The Centre is aware of the situation and (we) have also communicated in writing,” he said. Maharashtra can easily administer five lakh vaccine shots in a day if there is a clarity on schedule and availability, the official said. Read More

Night Curfew in Punjab, Ban on Political Rallies as Covid-19 Cases Surge, Violators to be Penalised

With huge spike in Covid cases, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, on Wednesday ordered a total ban on political gatherings till April 30 and said that violators, including political leaders, will be booked under the DMA and Epidemics Act. The chief minister also announced extension of night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am, which hitherto was imposed in 12 districts, to the entire state. He has also reduced the number of attendees at funeral, cremations, weddings to 50 people indoors and 100 for outdoors. Wearing of masks has been made mandatory for all government employees while in office. Read More

Good News Mumbai! Water Taxis by May and 4 New RoPax Ferry Routes by December

In a major boost to Mumbai’s public transportation system, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Wednesday announced the commencement of water taxis and RoPax ferry services in the financial capital of the country. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said 12 new routes of water taxis will begin functioning from May and 4 new routes for RoPax ferry services will be operational by December, 2021. Read More

Angela Merkel Gives Go Ahead to ‘Short National Lockdown’ in Germany to Curb Covid Cases

Chancellor Angela Merkel is in favour of tightening virus restrictions in Germany for a short period to stem rising case numbers, her spokeswoman said Wednesday. Merkel backs calls for a “short national lockdown”, Ulrike Demmer said, noting that the country’s health system was under growing pressure. A patchwork of rules across Germany’s 16 states “is not contributing to security and acceptance at the moment”, Demmer told reporters. Read More

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 4%, Projects Real GDP Growth for 2021-22 at 10.5%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept repo rates unchanged and maintained an accommodative stance to sustain growth. The policy repo rate or the short-term lending rate was kept at 4 per cent, and the reverse repo rate is 3.35 per cent. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das headed six-member MPC was scheduled to meet from April 5 to 7. This was the first bi-monthly monetary policy review for the new financial year 2021-22, as the country stares at another looming economic crisis, led by the steep rise of active COVID-19 cases. Read More

When Shahid Kapoor Reacted to Working with Kareena Kapoor Again: I’ll Romance Buffalo Too

When Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met released in 2007, its lead actors Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor had broken off a long-time relationship. The actors never openly addressed the breakup except for the fact that it happened during the shoot of the film. At the time, Shahid was asked about collaborating with Kareena again. To which, he had responded, “I would like to work with her again.” “I feel that as an actor if my producer wants me to romance with a cow or a buffalo also, I’ll do it because that’s my job,” Shahid said on Zee News’ celebrity chat show Kahiye Janab. Read More

