News18 Evening Digest: Lalu Prasad Gets Bail in Fodder Scam, Delhi Police Warns Weekend Curfew Violators of Arrest and Other Top Stories

Fodder Scam: Lalu to Walk Free As Court Grants Him Bail in Dumka Treasury Case

RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav got a big relief from the Jharkhand High Court today as the court granted him bail in the Dumka treasury case of fodder scam. Lalu Yadav who has been in jail for the last two and half years will walk free out of the jail. Read More

Railways to Fine Rs 500 for No Mask Within Premises, Inside Trains as Measure against Covid Spread

With the alarming rise in the number of cases across India, the Indian Railways has decided to impose a fine of Rs 500 on anyone without a mask within the premises and inside trains. In a circular issued on Saturday, the Railways said that a penalty will also be charged for spitting on the premises or any act of a similar nature to discourage unhygienic practices endangering public health. The standard operating procedures for the movement of trains were introduced by the Railways May 11, last year. It advised all passengers to wear facemask at the entry during the travel. Read More

People to Face Arrests, Trials for Breaching Curfew, Anti-Covid Restrictions: Delhi Police Chief

People venturing out of homes without valid reasons during the weekend curfew will face arrest and prosecution for violating anti-Covid regulations, Delhi Police warned on Friday. The warning was sounded out after the Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava in a video conference with all districts' deputy commissioner police commissioners asked them to implement strictly the weekend restrictions imposed by the Delhi government to curb the rapid spread of infection in the national capital. Read More

Indian Embassy Conveys Condolences to Families of Those Killed in Indianapolis Mass Shooting

The Indian Embassy in the US has conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a "shocking" mass shooting incident at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, that killed eight people, including four Sikhs. India's Consul General in Chicago, Amit Kumar, spoke to the Mayor of Indianapolis Joe Hogsett, who assured full support. Read More

Sonu Sood Tests Positive for Covid-19, Says ‘Will Now Have More Time to Fix Your Difficulties’

Actor Sonu Sood took to social media on Saturday afternoon to confirm he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He shared a note from his official Twitter account and informed he is currently under home quarantine. Read More

IPL 2021: Makes Me Feel Very Old-MS Dhoni’s Confession After Win in 200th Match for CSK

MS Dhoni is already touching 40 but when it comes to giving his everything on the field, he never ever backs down. That's why one of his confession last night in post-match interaction came as a shocker to many. Dhoni, who is a die-hard cricketer, finally admitted of feeling very old after leading his side Chennai Super Kings to a huge win over Punjab Kings. This was also his 200th game in the IPL. Maybe the shear experience of playing so many games does make him feel a bit old. Read More

