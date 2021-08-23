News18 Evening Digest: Indian Army Grants Time Scale Colonel Rank to Five Women Officers & Other Top Stories

Indian Army Grants Time Scale Colonel Rank to Five Women Officers

A selection board in the Indian Army has cleared the way for the promotion of five women officers to colonel (time scale) rank, post completion of 26 years of reckonable service, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement issued on August 23. READ MORE

UP: 19-year-old Woman Kills Herself After Wedding Called off Over Dowry

A19-year-old woman allegedly self-immolated in a village here after her marriage was called off over a dowry dispute, police said on Monday. Tabassum doused herself with diesel and set herself afire inside a washroom at her house in Ambarpur village of the Bhojipura area in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district on Sunday, they said. READ MORE

Over 500 Sheep Killed in Lightning Strike in Georgia

More than 500 sheep have been killed after being hit by a lightning strike at a pasture in the Ninotsminda region in southern Georgia. The incident took place on August 9. Locals in the eastern European country were shocked to see bodies of sheep lying in an open area. Footage captured from the incident spot shows that hundreds of carcasses were thrown over a green patch of land. READ MORE

Delhi gets first smog tower, A Large Scale Air Purifier, at Connaught Place To Combat Pollution

India’s national capital, Delhi got its first-ever much-needed smog tower, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. A 20-meter-tall structure was set up at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in Connaught Place in order to combat rising air pollution in Delhi. The smog tower is a structure designed to work as a large-scale air purifier in order to reduce air pollution particles. READ MORE

Why Infosys Alone Can’t be Blamed for Frequent Glitches on Income Tax Filing Portal

As if India’s image as an investment destination hasn’t suffered enough, the Income Tax department has added its might to make things appear even worse. It not just “summoned” the top Infosys executive about glitches on the income tax portal but also announced this grandly on Twitter. READ MORE

Covid Antibody That Protects Against Broad Range of Variants Identified

Researchers have identified an antibody that is highly protective at low doses against a wide range of variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19. The findings, posted as a pre-proof in the journal Immunity, could help develop new antibody-based therapies that are less likely to lose their potency as the virus mutates. READ MORE

Over 260 Afghan Sikhs in Kabul Gurdwara Need Help in Evacuation, Says US Sikh Body

Over 260 Sikhs have taken shelter at Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul and need help in their evacuation, a US Sikh body said Sunday. “There are more than 260 Afghan citizens left at Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul including women and over 50 children. This includes three newborns with one born yesterday,” United Sikhs said in a statement. READ MORE

