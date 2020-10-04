News18 Evening Digest: Health Minister Says 20-25 Cr People to Get Covid-19 Shots by July 2021 and Other Top Stories

20-25 Crore People Will Get First Covid-19 Shot by July 2021, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Detailing the roadmap on vaccine procurement and distribution, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan spelt out the government’s priority and what to expect vis-a-vis vaccine development and inoculating the population. The minister said the government plans to receive and utilise 400-500 million Covid-19 vaccine doses and that of the 1.3 billion population, 20-25 crore people would be getting the first shot by July 2021. READ MORE

In Virtual Walkout, LJP Decides 'Not to Contest Bihar Polls Under Nitish Kumar'; Wants Tie-up with BJP Only

The Lok Janshakti Party virtually walked out of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar ahead of the state assembly polls, saying that it will not fight the election under JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership of the ruling alliance in the state, LJP sources said. An LJP parliamentary board meeting chaired by Chirag Paswan instead passed a resolution in favour of an alliance with the BJP and said its MLAs will work to strengthen the hand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. READ MORE

After Panchayat, Gathering of 'Upper Castes' in Support of Hathras Rape Accused Demands Unbiased Probe

Amid the countrywide outrage against the alleged rape of 19-year-old in UP’s Hathras, members of the ‘upper castes' have started protesting in support of the four accused arrested for the gang rape and murder of the girl. The ‘upper castes' group is agitating outside the village of the accused in Hathras calling for an unbiased probe into the matter by the SIT formed by the state government. The protestors allege that the matter has been politicised and the four accused are wrongly being targeted. READ MORE

'Compassion that India Needs': Twitterati Praise Priyanka Gandhi After her Hathras Visit

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi made it to the UP village despite heavy deployment at the Delhi-UP border. Images of Priyanka Gandhi from taking the driver's seat to her stepping in to save Congress workers from police batons have portrayed her as an empathetic leader over the past few days. Pictures of the two Gandhi scions consoling the bereaved family of the deceased Dalit girl stood out on social media. READ MORE

This Pic of Sanjay Dutt Amid Health Concerns Worries Fans

Sanjay Dutt has recently announced a hiatus from work due to medical reasons. Now, a picture of the ailing Bollywood star is doing the rounds on social media. In the image, Sanjay looks rather 'frail' and fans could not help but point it out. Responding to a picture of Sanjay with an admirer-cum-medical practitioner at a hospital, many well-wishers prayed for Sanjay's speedy recover after seeing him loose weight after announcing break from work. READ MORE

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Date Reveal, OnePlus 8T, New Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite And More

The online shopping battles are set to resume. Amazon and Flipkart have both confirmed that the battlelines have been drawn ahead of the festive shopping season. Amazon has simply announced the Great Indian Festival Sale and it still says, “coming soon”. Flipkart has already made the first move and confirmed that Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale will run through October 16 to October 21. READ MORE