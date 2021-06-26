News18 Evening Digest: Govt Says Ready to Resume Talks With Protesting Farmers and Other Top Stories

Tomar Appeals Farmers to End 7-month Long Protest, Says Ready to Resume Talks

As farmers’ protest against the new farm laws entered eighth month, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday appealed to protesting farmers to end their agitation while saying that the government is ready to resume talks on the provisions of three legislations. The government and farmer unions have held 11 rounds of talks so far, the last being on January 22, to break the deadlock and end the farmers’ protest. Talks have not resumed following widespread violence during a tractor rally by protesting farmers on January 26. Read More

President’s Train Ride After 15 Years Moment of Pride for Rail Employees Involved in Operation

President Ram Nath Kovind’s train trip to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh was a “once-in-a-lifetime experience” and a “moment of pride” for the railway employees involved in its operation. This was the first time in 15 years that an president took a train ride. Kovind has also become the first president not to travel on a presidential saloon car. Read More

Third Covid-19 Wave Wont be As Severe As Second Wave: Study

A study has indicated that a third Covid-19 wave, if it develops, will be “unlikely” to be as severe as the second wave, despite concerns about the severity of the second wave. The study, titled “Plausibility of a third wave of Covid-19 in India: A mathematical modeling-based analysis,” was co-authored by a team from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), including its Director General Dr Balram Bhargava, Sandip Mandal, and Samiran Panda, as well as Nimalan Arinaminpathy from Imperial College London’s Department of Infectious Diseases Epidemiology. Read More

Uttar Pradesh Police Take On Swiggy’s ‘Fill in the Blanks’ Post, Bowl Over Twitterati

A Twitter banter between UP Police and online food delivery company Swiggy has become the talk of the town and people can’t stop themselves to the hilarious response shared by the social media team of UP police. It all started with a ‘fill in the blanks’ game shared by the food delivery company. Read More

George Floyd: The Murder That Led to the Biggest Black Lives Matter Revolt in US

A Minneapolis court on Friday sentenced former policeman Derek Chauvin to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of African American George Floyd. The killing that sparked the biggest demonstrations for racial justice that US has seen in decades. Long awaited, the judgment was welcomed by Floyd family’s lawyer as ‘historic’ while several people marched over the city with megaphones and motorcycle escorts. Many said Chauvin should have gotten 30 or 40 years. Read More

Central Govt Employees: DA Arrears, Rates, Calculation and Salary Hike — Explained

Giving relief to over 52 central government employees, the government is likely to make the final call about the payment of the dearness allowance (DA) arrears after meeting between the officials of the Union finance ministry, National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery and the department of personnel and training today. Read More

Looking To Buy A New Laptop With Windows 11? All Laptops That Are Confirmed To Get Windows 11

Microsoft has officially announced Windows 11. The latest operating system from Microsoft is coming later this year and with it comes the question of compatibility – what laptops will support Windows 11 and which one’s won’t. Manufacturers like HP, Dell, and Asus have confirmed which of their laptops will support Windows 11. Read More

