News18 Evening Digest: Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi Joins BJP; Pakistan PM Imran Khan Wins Vote of Confidence and Other Top Stories

Bengal Elections: Dinesh Trivedi, Jatu Lahiri Latest in the List TMC Leaders to Join BJP

In a significant political development on Saturday – former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s national president JP Nadda and Union Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. Trivedi isn’t the latest in the long list of defections because Jatu Lahiri – another important TMC leader – too joined the BJP after having a long meeting with BJP vice-president Mukul Roy in Kolkata. Read More

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Wins Vote of Confidence As Opposition Boycotts Session

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday won the trust vote tabled in Parliament, keeping his government safe. Khan won 178 votes in support of his government, after which ‘Imran Khan zindabad’ slogans broke out in Parliament. Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi presented the motion for vote of confidence in Pak National assembly under clause 7 article 91. The Opposition boycotted the trust vote. Read More

Covid-19 Cases Rise in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, Officials to Meet Sunday

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, the district authorities have decided to hold a meeting on Sunday to discuss if lockdown should be imposed or not, a senior official said on Saturday. The district reported 459 coronavirus cases on Friday, which took its overall infection count to 52,103. Read More

Open Wounds, Swarmed by Flies: Unable to ‘Afford Treatment’, 3-year-old Dies Outside UP Hospital

The national child rights body on Saturday stepped in to investigate the death of a three-year-old girl outside a private Prayagraj Hospital, where her surgical wounds were reportedly left open and unattended because her family could not pay the bills, a report said. The Uttar Pradesh government has also launched an investigation into the case. A video of the incident is now circulating on social media and messaging channels. Read More

Rhea Chakraborty’s Lawyer Responds To NCB’s Chargesheet: Confident of Having the Last Laugh

Advocate Satish Maneshinde responded to the chargesheet filed by NCB in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Maneshinde wrote “The 12000 page charge was expected. All efforts of NCB have been directed towards Rhea Chakraborty to some how rope her in. The entire amount of ‘Narcotic Substances’ recovered ‘against 33 Accused’ are nothing compared to what even a constable in Mumbai Police or Narcotics cell or the airport customs or other agencies recover from one raid or trap.” Read More

India vs England 2021: Sundar – The Batting All-Rounder Produces Another Match-Defining Performance

He did it again! He is all but 21 years of age and he has already produced three significant performances in his four-Test career, all under pressure when most before him had failed and when his team needed him the most. Washington Sundar has been a revelation for India since his match-changing knock in the decider at The Gabba in January this year. The all-rounder produced another classic under pressure remaining unbeaten on a magnificent 96 helping India to a potentially match-winning 160-run lead in the fourth and final Test against England in Ahmedabad. Read More