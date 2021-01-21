News18 Evening Digest: Fire at Serum Institute, Covishield Facility Safe; KCR Announces 10% EWS Reservation and Other Top Stories

Major Fire Breaks Out at Serum Institute of India in Pune, No Impact on Covishield Production

A fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India's Manjari premises in Pune but there was no impact on the Covishield vaccine making process as the fire was in a facility away from the place where the anti-coronavirus vaccines are made, sources said. Three persons were evacuated from the building as six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze. The exact cause of the blaze is unknown and the authorities have assured of investigating all aspects of the mishap.

KCR Announces 10% EWS Reservation in Jobs, Education After Ultimatum by Upper Castes

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has announced that the state government has decided to implement 10 per cent reservation to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the state. The chief minister said that a high-level review meeting will be held in the next two to three days on the matter and appropriate orders will be issued. The news come hours after BJP national executive member N Indrasena Reddy had said that KCR has "election fever" and that he was deliberately deferring the implementation of such a reservartion.

Joe Biden to Sign 10 Executive Orders to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic in US; Invoke Defense Production Act

President Joe Biden will sign 10 executive orders on Thursday to fight the coronavirus pandemic, including directing that disaster funds be used to help reopen schools and requiring that people wear masks on planes and buses, officials said. Biden, a Democrat who took over from Republican President Donald Trump on Wednesday, has promised a fierce fight against the pandemic that killed 400,000 people in the United States under Trump's watch.

Can Facial Expression Say it All? UP Police's New Cams Can 'Sense' Women Under Threat

As women's safety becomes a major concern in Uttar Pradesh with NCW taking up the matter, the state police has swung into action. One of the methods they've stumbled upon to know that a woman is under threat is through "facial expressions". According to a report, a change in facial expressions of a girl subjected to stalking, threat or eve-teasing will be enough to send an alert to police control room to nab the culprit.

SC Issues Notice to Makers of 'Mirzapur', Amazon Prime Over Portrayal of UP District in Bad Light

After Amazon Prime Video's Tandav, web series Mirzapur, another title of the streaming platform is facing the heat. Thursday, Supreme Court issued a notice to makers and producers of Mirzapur and Amazon Prime Video, on a petition complaining about the portrayal of Mirzapur district, UP in a bad light in the web series. SC seeks response from the OTT platform and series makers.