News18 Evening Digest: FDA Clears Export Stocks of Remdesivir, ICSE Board Exams Decision Likely Today & Other Top Stories

Coronavirus News Live Updates: FDA Clears Export Stocks of Remdesivir For Use in Covid-Battered Maharashtra

FDA on Thursday ordered Export Stocks of Remdesivir to be used in Maharashtra as an emergency amid surge in coronavirus cases. LIVE NOW

Delhi Scrambles to Control Coronavirus Crisis, Crematoriums & Burial Grounds Reel Under Pressure

While the government is scrambling to control Covid-19 infections in the national capital, crematoriums and burial grounds of the city are reeling under constant pressure. The number of dead bodies being brought to burial grounds has gone up nearly four times since January and February, workers say they have never been this busy. READ MORE

ICSE Board Exams News Live Updates: Decision on Fate of Thousands of Students Likely Today

After announcing the postponement of CBSE class 12 and the cancellation of class 10 board exams for CBSE students, the government is expected to make an announcement for CISCE students soon. LIVE NOW

PM Modi Calls for Increasing Production of Medical Grade Oxygen as Covid Cases Rise

Amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday undertook a comprehensive review to ensure adequate medical grade oxygen supply in the country and called for ramping up its production. With cases hitting a new peak in several parts of the country, the demand for medical oxygen has increased as it is a critical component in the treatment of COVID-19-affected patients. READ MORE

Weekend Curfew in Rajasthan from 6 pm on April 16 to 5 am on April 19 Amid Covid Spike

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday night announced a weekend curfew in the state from 6 pm on April 16 to 5 am on April 19, in view of rising COVID-19 cases. The chief minister took to Twitter to announce the fresh restrictions and appealed to people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour at all times. READ MORE

3 TMC, 1 BJP Poll Candidate Among 5 Who Tested Positive for Covid-19 in Bengal

At least five candidates of different parties contesting the ongoing assembly election in West Bengal have tested positive for COVID-19, a health department official said on Friday. Out of the five candidates who tested positive, three are from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and one each from the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said. READ MORE

6 Rallies, Finale in Tagore Land: How Final Stretch of PM’s Bengal Campaign Could Look Like

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold six more rallies in West Bengal, including in key seats such as Malda, Murshidabad, Kolkata South and Bolpur, before the assembly election campaign ends in the state, News18 has learnt. Bolpur is the land known for Shantiniketan and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. It could be the venue for the PM’s final rally in Bengal’s busy election season. READ MORE

OnePlus 9R First Software Update Improves Charging, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Gallery Load Speed

The first software update is here for the OnePlus 9R, the company’s latest sub-flagship premium smartphone. The first update is not a drastic one, which is pretty much always the norm. Instead, it brings in a number of key patches, fixes and improvements, which are all targeted at improving minor stability issues that the smartphone’s software reportedly had upon launch. READ MORE

Odisha Villagers Spot 14-feet-long Adult King Cobra Lurking in Village, Rescued by Forest Officials

In an incident that has left locals in shock, a 14-feet-long King Cobra was rescued from the Badamba block in Odisha’s Cuttack on Wednesday. According to reports, the adult male snake was eventually rescued by forest officials and released in the Talachandragiri Reserve Forest in Gopalpur. The gigantic snake was first spotted by locals who immediately informed rescue officials.READ MORE

