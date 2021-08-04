News18 Evening Digest: Experts Say Its 'Too Early to Declare a Third Wave' Amid Rise of Covid & Other Top Stories

IndiGo Announces 15th Anniversary Offers on Air Travel Between Sept 1 and March 26

To celebrate its 15 years of operations, airline major IndiGo on Wednesday announced a three-day special sale offering all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 915 on its domestic and international connections. Accordingly, the offer will be live from August 4-6, 2021 and will be applicable on travel between September 1, 2021 till March 26, 2022.

TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL: Tech Giants to Hire 60,000 Females From Indian Campuses

IT giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, HCL Technologies, and Infosys are planning to hire around 60,000 women candidates this year through campus placements. The companies will hire women candidates for entry-level roles with an aim to promote gender diversity.

Over 3.93 Crore Cases Pending in Lower, Subordinate Courts: Govt

Over 3.93 crore cases are pending in the lower and subordinate courts, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said according to the information available on National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), as of July 30 this year, a total of 3,93,21,607 cases are pending in the lower and subordinate courts.

Experts Say Its ‘Too Early to Declare a Third Wave’ Amid Rise of Covid in Some States

The rise in fresh Covid cases and the effective reproduction number indication of how fast an infection spreads — in many states is worrying but don't panic. Instead, mask up and get vaccinated, say experts, stressing that it is too early to declare the beginning of a new wave.

Why Buying A New House Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic Can Prove To Be A Good Decision

The real estate market in India is one of the pillars of the economy and is the second-highest employment generator in the country after agriculture. "In the context of the pandemic and with the rollout of the vaccine, real estate is expected to grow with renewed vigour. The current focus on 'Stay home, stay safe' has reinforced the importance of homeownership as living in an owned home is much safer and secure than the uncertainty faced in a rented home." Shankar Sastri, Joint Managing Director, Sterling Developers Pvt. Ltd says.

Lightning Strikes Within Seconds Kill 16 at Bangladesh Wedding, Injure Groom

Several lightning bolts hit a Bangladesh wedding party within a few seconds Wednesday, killing 16 people and injuring the groom, officials said. The group had just left a boat at the riverside town of Shibganj to take shelter from the thunderstorm when the lightning struck, a government administrator for the town said.

Heavy Rain Expected in Most of North Indian States, Flood Alert in MP

Several states in the country, specifically in north India are facing moderate to heavy rain. There is a flood-like situation in many states as well due to continuous rain for the past several days. The states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Bihar, and Haryana including Jammu and Kashmir are likely to receive low to medium rain today.

