News18 Evening Digest: DMK's Raja Apologises for 'Offensive' Jibe at Palaniswami, Militant Attack in J&K Killed Councillor, Cop and Other Top Stories

DMK’s Raja Apologises for ‘Offensive’ Jibe at Palaniswami as Emotional CM Says People Will Punish Leader

DMK’s A Raja on Monday apologised for his controversial remarks a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami turned emotional while reacting to the DMK leader’s disparaging remarks. Reacting to Raja’s earlier remarks, CM Palaniswami had said a mother occupied a lofty position in society and anyone who denigrated women would be punished by God. Read More

Councillor, Cop Killed in Militant Attack at Urban Local Body Meet in J&K’s Baramulla

A municipal councillor of the National Conference and one SPO were killed in a militant attack in the Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Witnesses and police said a Municipal Councillor Riyaz Ahmad and security guard Shafkat (policeman) were killed in an attack by militants in Sopore and were later admitted to hospital. Read More

Mehbooba Mufti Says Passport Not Issued Over ‘Nat’l Security’ Concerns, MEA Cites Cop Verification Report

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that the government has denied her a passport over “national security” concerns. The Regional Passport Officer said her passport has been rejected based on an “adverse” police verification report. This comes days after the Enforcement Directorate grilled Mufti in a money laundering case. Read More

WHO China Report Says Animals Most Likely Source of Covid-19, Denounces Lab Leak Hypothesis

A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press. The findings were largely as expected and left many questions unanswered. The team proposed further research in every area except the lab leak hypothesis. Read More

Will Take Over 3 Days to Clear Suez Canal Tailback Once Colossal Container Ship Refloated: Report

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority said Monday the Ever Given container ship, which has been blocking the crucial waterway for nearly a week, has been turned in the “right direction”. “The position of the ship has been reorientated 80 percent in the right direction. The stern… moved to 102 metres (335 feet) from the shore,” compared to its position four metres from the shore previously, Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chief Osama Rabie in a statement. Read More

India vs England: ‘Gabbar’ Shikhar Dhawan Silences Ajit Agarkar with Hilarious Response

While Shikhar Dhawan wasn’t the preferred choice in the T20Is, he did leave a mark once again in the ODIs, as he scored two fifties in the three-match series against England. With Rohit Sharma, he has formed an excellent opening partnership and is just 23 runs away from 6000 runs in ODIs. After the match when asked by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, as to how it felt after being dropped from the T20Is, Dhawan came up with the witty response. “I was always in the groove, it’s just that I wasn’t playing,” Dhawan said laughing it off. Read More