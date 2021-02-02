News18 Evening Digest: Delhi's Sero Survey Shows 56.13% People Have Covid-19 Antibodies, Myanmar Military Coup and Other Top Stories

Sero Survey Shows 56.13% People in Delhi Have Covid Antibodies, Says Jain; Scientists Urge Caution

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday 56.13 per cent of those covered under the latest serological survey in the city in January have developed antibodies against coronavirus. The minister also said Delhi was "moving towards herd immunity, but only experts will be able to give a clear picture". The fifth sero survey — the largest in the country so far — was conducted from January 15 to January 23, he said. At 62.18 percent, Southwest Delhi district reported maximum sero prevalence. North Delhi at 49.09 percent recorded the lowest, Jain said.

'No Questions on Jan 26 Violence?' Delhi Police on Criticism Over Iron Rod Fences at Borders to Stop Farmers

Why were no questions were raised on Republic Day violence, asked Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava in a rebuttal to those criticising intense barricading on borders adjoining the capital amid the farmers' protest. Opposition parties, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have questioned the barricading being carried out at the borders where farmers have been protesting for four to five months. Gandhi on Tuesday asked the Centre to "build bridges and not walls".

Myanmar A Day After Military Coup: International Airport Shut, MPs Held, Citizens Get Offline App

A day after the military staged a coup, Myanmar lawmakers continue to be under arrest as the incident has drawn criticism from around the world. The incident came 10 years after Myanmar got democratic rule. Before that, the country had been under 50 long years of military rule. Monday morning was supposed to be the first session of Parliament in the country after the Aug Saan Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy (NLD) came back to power in elections in November 2020.

Canadian Embassy Staffer's Order for T-shirt With 'Bat' Print Leaves China Hot Under the Collar

China says it has lodged a formal complaint with Canada over T-shirts ordered by one of the country's Beijing Embassy staff that allegedly mocked China's response to the coronavirus outbreak. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters on Tuesday that China called on Canada to thoroughly investigate the incident and give China a clear explanation.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2021 Released at cbse.gov.in, Check Time, Schedule Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday released the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2021 date sheet on its official website at cbse.gov.in. Students appearing for CBSE Class 10 and CBSE 12 board exams this year can check the exam schedule on the official website now. Earlier, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had announced that the CBSE board exams 2021 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10, 2021, however, the complete date sheet for the same wasn't announced then.

Australia Postpone South Africa Tour due to Covid-19

In a major development, Australia have called off their tour to South Africa due to second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the rainbow nation. Australia were due to travel to South Africa where they were scheduled to play a three match Test series, but that now stand suspended. Meanwhile the latest Tweet from CA's official handle stated that the tour in not called off but postponed.