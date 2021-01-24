News18 Evening Digest: Delhi Police Calls for Multiple Routes, No 'Anti-national' Posters Ahead of Farmers' R-Day Tractor Rally and Other Stories

Multiple Routes, No 'Anti-national' Posters, Onus on Farm Leaders: Delhi Police Plans for Tractor Rally on R-Day

Day after farmers' leader claimed that they have got the nod for tractor rally on Republic Day, sources in Delhi Police said that it is considering multiple routes for the rally. “Routes will be like dedicated loops. There will be multiple routes for Farmers’ tractor rally. Farmers leaders will have to agree that they will follow them strictly,” police sources said on Sunday. READ MORE

Madhya Pradesh’s Recent Rape Cases Have Rattled Women Political Leaders, Experts Alike

The central Indian state already bears the stigma of being the most unsafe — recording the highest number of rape cases for three consecutive starting from year 2016. A report from National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) released in January 2020 showed that Madhya Pradesh had the highest number of rape cases in India, with 5,433 rape cases, accounting for 16% of the 33,356 rape cases reported in India, in 2018. In 2017, the state saw 5,562 cases and 4,882 rape cases reported in year 2016. NCRB is yet to release an annual report in 2021. READ MORE

'Aryan Invasion Out, Add Saraswati Civilisation’: Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on ‘Unhistorical References’ in Textbooks

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, BJP MP and chairman of Ministry of Education committee in the Parliament, has said that the school textbooks in India must put the country first and the 1975 Emergency and Pokhran Nuclear Tests conducted in 1998 should also get duly representation in the Indian education. READ MORE

Thousands of Maharashtra Farmers March towards Mumbai, Pawar to Join Sit-in Tomorrow

Thousands of farmers from across 21 districts of Maharashtra have gathered at Nashik on Saturday and began a march to cover the 180 kilometres to state capital Mumbai. The farmers who are agitating against the farm laws are expected to reach Mumbai in a few hours, where they will participate in a rally at the famous Azad Maidan on Monday. READ MORE

Eleven Trapped Gold Miners Rescued in China After 14 Days Underground, 10 Still Missing

Chinese rescuers pulled 11 gold miners to safety on Sunday with most of them in good condition after 14 days trapped underground after an explosion, but 10 colleagues were still unaccounted for, state media reported. Television footage showed the first miner as he was brought to the surface in the morning, a black blindfold shielding his eyes from daylight as he was lifted out of a shaft. READ MORE

'I May Be Bald, But...': The Rock's Adorable Image of Untangling Daughter's Hair Wins Hearts

Besides being a superstar, wrestler and business man, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is a loving father. And if you are his ardent social media follower, this not an unknown fact. Dwayne often takes to his social media to share his love for his daughters. In a recent post, Dwayne shared images of him trying to untangle the hair of his younger daughter Tiana. READ MORE

Ask The Doctor: How You Can Register For Covid-19 Vaccine Without Phone or Internet

A year after the Coronavirus pandemic wrecked our collective lives, society has been grappling with fear and insecurity. As a result, misinformation have spread like wildfire, and many resorting to bizarre and incorrect methods of dealing with the virus. In this week's column, the queries have been answered by Dr Arun Sharma, Professor, Community Medicine, University College of Medical Sciences and GTB Hospital, New Delhi. Sharma's answers address how vaccines work, and how can the poor and marginalized access them. READ MORE