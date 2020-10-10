News18 Evening Digest: Dalit Panchayat Leader Forced to Sit on Floor in TN, US Says Talks With China Won't Help LAC Row and Other Top Stories

Dalit Panchayat Chief in TN's Cuddalore Forced to Sit on Floor by Vanniyar Board Members; Case Filed

A case has been registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against a panchayat Vice-president in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore after the president, belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, accused him of forcing her to sit on the floor during meetings. READ MORE

5 Arrested for Beating DU Student to Death Over Friendship With Woman; Don't Make it Communal, Says Father

An 18-year-old Delhi University student was beaten to death allegedly over his friendship with a woman belonging to a different community in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Wednesday, two years after the Ankit Saxena murder under similar circumstances. READ MORE

Time to Accept That Talks Won't Help, Says US on China's Bid to 'Seize Control' of LAC

China has attempted to "seize" control of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India by force as part of its territorial aggression, US' national security advisor has said, underlining that time has come to accept that dialogue and agreements will not persuade Beijing to change. READ MORE

5 Men Arrested for Raping 17-Year-Old Jamshedpur Girl at Gunpoint After Tying Up Her Boyfriend

Five people were apprehended in connection with the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, police said on Saturday. The girl was with her boyfriend in the Bagbera area on Tuesday night when the accused arrived at the spot and forcibly took her to Kaliadih Gaushala at gunpoint, Senior Superintendent of Police Tamil Vanan said. READ MORE

Elon Musk Launched A Tesla to Float in Space in 2018. It Just Zoomed Past Mars

On Wednesday, the Tesla Roadster made its first close approach to Mars. The roadster, "driven" by a mannequin dubbed "Starman" wearing a spacesuit, was part of a dummy payload attached to the second stage of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket that launched in 2018. SpaceX tweeted yesterday that the vehicle made its first close approach with Mars, coming within 5 million miles of the plane. READ MORE

Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares Cryptic Post, Fans Wonder if It's About Sister Sara Ali Khan's NCB Interrogation

After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned actor Sara Ali Khan for her alleged involvement in drug nexus last month, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan has posted a cryptic image on Instagram expressing his thoughts. Son of actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Ibrahim has shared an image where he can be seen lost in his thoughts while relaxing at a swimming pool. However, it is the caption that caught followers attention. READ MORE