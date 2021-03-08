News18 Evening Digest: CJI Says His 'Marry Rape Victim' Remark Misreported; Ariz Khan Convicted in Batla House Case & Other Top Stories

‘Court Has Highest Respect For Womanhood’: CJI Bobde Says His ‘Marry Rape Victim’ Comment Misreported

Clearing the air about oral observations made during the bail hearing in a rape case in the court last week, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Monday said his statement was “completely misreported. “This court has always have given the largest respect to women. Even in that hearing, we never gave a suggestion that you should marry. We had asked, are you going to marry?”, the CJI said about last week’s proceedings where he had asked a 23-year-old rape accused if he would marry the victim. READ MORE

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Passes Anti-conversion Bill; 10-year Jail, Hefty Fines for Violators

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed by voice vote a bill that checks religious conversions through marriage or by any other fraudulent means. The bill earlier replaced the ordinance, cleared by the cabinet in December and promulgated in January, which had provisions of 10 years imprisonment in some cases and hefty fine for violators. READ MORE

Mumbai May See Partial Lockdown if Covid Cases Don’t Reduce in 10 Days, Says Guardian Minister

The Uddhav Thackeray government has considered the possibility of imposing a partial lockdown in Mumbai to bring the spread of Covid-19 under control as fresh cases in the city rose to over a four-month high. The option was discussed at a cabinet meeting chaired by the CM, who expressed concern that active cases have gone back to the peak ranges seen in September. READ MORE

Batla House Encounter: Accused Ariz Khan Convicted by Delhi Court, Sentencing on March 15

A Delhi court on Monday held guilty Ariz Khan, one of the accused in the Batla House encounter of September 2008, where police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and two alleged terrorists were killed during the showdown between the two parties. READ MORE

The budget session of Parliament is likely to be curtailed on March 25 after 145 MPs from Lok Sabha have written to Speaker Om Birla, asking him to consider the same in the wake of the ensuing assembly polls. The business advisory committee meeting of the Lok Sabha was held on Monday morning under the chairmanship of Birla. READ MORE

JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE updates: Fewer Students attempt exam, Will This Impact Cut-off?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 today at its official websites, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. The officials informed news18.com that the result will be announced by evening of March 8. LIVE NOW

Karan Johar Appreciates ‘Talent’ of Indian Idol 12 Contestants, Netizens Troll Him

Indian Idol 12 contestants are getting appreciation from many fans and celebrities. One of the film industry personalities to acknowledge and admire these contestants was filmmaker, Karan Johar. He took to Twitter to give encouragement to the participants but was trolled for his tweet. In his tweet, he said that he was blown away by the talent on the singing reality show. READ MORE