News18 Evening Digest: China to Hold LAC Positions Through Winter; Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Drop in Global Rankings

As China Rules Out Stepping Back from LAC, Indian Army Builds Up Arsenal

China has insisted it will hold its existing positions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh through this winter, government sources familiar with ongoing diplomatic dialogues have told News18, ruling out the possibility of any territorial adjustments in military-to-military negotiations expected to take place later this month. Faced with the prospect of a protracted stand-off between massed forces on either side of the LAC, the sources said that New Delhi has authorised an emergency military acquisition programme that could run to over $1 billion. READ MORE

New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad & Bengaluru Drop in Global Smart City Index

Four Indian cities - New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru - witnessed a significant drop in their rankings in the global listing of smart cities that was topped by Singapore. The Institute for Management Development (IMD), in collaboration with Singapore University for Technology and Design (SUTD), has released the 2020 Smart City Index, with key findings on how technology is playing a role in the COVID-19 era. The Smart City Index said Indian cities have suffered more from the pandemic because they were not prepared. READ MORE

A Nobel for Greta Thunberg? In the Age of Climate Change and Virus, it is Possible

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize could go to green campaigner Greta Thunberg and the Fridays for Future movement to highlight the link between environmental damage and the threat to peace and security, experts say. The winner of the $1 million prize, arguably the world’s top accolade, will be announced in Oslo on Oct. 9 from a field of 318 candidates. The prize can be split up to three ways. READ MORE

No Power in World Can Stop Our Soldiers from Patrolling: Rajnath Singh on China Row

Hitting a measured yet aggressive note, in his statement on the India-China border row, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that “no power in the world can stop our soldiers from patrolling.” In response to a question, Singh said that patrolling pattern of Indian soldiers is a traditional exercise and is well defined. Sending across a stern message to Beijing, Singh also added, “It is apparent from Chinese activities that their words don’t match their actions”. READ MORE

Kangana Ranaut Gets Lesson on Twitter for Calling Urmila Matondkar a 'Soft Porn' Actress

Kangana Ranaut is getting a lesson on feminism today after she called Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn actress’ on national television. “Even Urmila, she is a soft porn star. I know it’s very blatant. But she isn’t known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn right? If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket?” Her comments led to many calling out her hypocrisy for she calls herself a feminist. READ MORE

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Continue to Lead ICC ODI Rankings for Batsmen | SEE LIST

Star Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have maintained their top two positions in the latest ICC rankings for ODI batters which got updated following the completion of the three-match series between England and Australia. While Kohli is at the numero uno spot with 871 rating points, Rohit has 855 rating points and is currrently placed at the second spot. READ MORE