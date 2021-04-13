News18 Evening Digest: Centre Fast-tracks Emergency Approval for Foreign-produced Vaccines; Maha Likely to Impose Lockdown and Other Top Stories

Centre Fast-tracks Emergency Approval for Foreign-produced Covid Vaccines Cleared in Other Countries

The Centre on Tuesday decided to fast track approvals for foreign produced COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in other countries to “expand the basket of vaccines for domestic use and hasten the pace and coverage” of inoculation. In its notification, the Centre said, “Vaccination is one of the critical pillars of COVID control and management strategy adopted by the Centre. Presently two vaccines i.e. Covaxin by Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) and Covishield by Serum Institute of India (SII), have received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the National Regulator (Drugs Controller General of India).” Read More

CM Uddhav to Address Maharashtra at 8:30 pm as Sources Say Lockdown Likely from April 15 Midnight

Maharashtra will go under lockdown from April 15 midnight, sources told News18, adding that the state-constituted task force and deliberations with all political and trade bodies have given an option of either a 15-day lockdown or shutdown for 21 days. The Uddhav Thackeray government is readying to announce such a decision by tonight, said sources. Guardian Minister Aslam Sheikh said that it won’t be a sudden lockdown, and beds were being increased to deal with the spread of coronavirus. Read More

‘A Test of Credibility’: Under Fire From Both Sides, EC Walks A Tightrope in Bengal

In the ongoing West Bengal assembly polls, the Election Commission (EC) faces its toughest credibility test in recent times. The state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleges that EC “appears to be under the command” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On the other hand, the BJP argues that the poll watchdog is not as swift or stringent against chief minister Mamata Banerjee as it should have been. The TMC described EC’s Monday move to ban Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours as a “black day for democracy”. Read More

Mandira Bedi Lashes Out at Trolls Who Called Her Daughter ‘Adopted Street Kid’

Actor and TV presenter Mandira Bedi has come down heavily on trolls who passed insensitive comments on her daughter. Mandira on Monday took to Instagram Stories to share screenshots of direct messages that she had received from a couple of people, who made derogatory remarks on her daughter Tara, whom she adopted last year. “Madam from which slumdog centre did you adopt your prop daughter?” one person wrote. Another commented, “The adopted street kid looks completely out of place…u greedy narcissists are scarring the slumdog for life.” Read More

IPL 2021: Chetan Sakariya – From Tallying Accounts In Bhavnagar To Dream IPL Debut For The Royals

There are stories and then there are fairy tales. Rajasthan Royals have a tradition of unearthing young Indian gems over the course of their journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Although they did not get off to a winning start, the Royals unleashed a new budding star in their opening game of the season against the Punjab Kings in Mumbai on Tuesday. Left-arm medium-fast swing bowler – Chetan Sakariya returned with 3-31 in his 4 overs on IPL debut and impressed one and all with his craft and variations. Read More

