News18 Evening Digest: Centre Clears Myths Around 3rd Covid Wave's Impact on Kids; Twitter Under Fire for Pornographic Content & Other Top Stories

Third Wave of Covid-19 & Children: Centre Releases Myths & Facts Amid Rising Concerns

Amid fears of a surge in Covid-19 among children in the potential third wave, the Centre on Wednesday reiterated that children are often asymptomatic and health infrastructure are being made for their treatment. The government in a release addressing concerns raised in the media regarding higher vulnerability of children by COVID-19 during the subsequent waves said experts have allayed these fears and apprehensions on several platforms. Read More

Now, Twitter Under Fire for Pornographic Content Targeting Women

A day after it courted legal trouble for allegedly allowing access to child pornography on its platform, Twitter has been directed by the National Commission for Women (NCW) to act against pornographic content targeting women. The microblogging site has been given a week to take suitable action. Taking suo motu cognisance of several profiles on Twitter sharing pornographic content, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote Twitter India’s Managing Director to ‘immediately remove all such pornographic and obscene content from the platform within a week’. Read More

Turkey Halts Incoming Flights from India, 5 More Countries Due to Surge in COVID-19

Turkey has halted flights and all direct travel from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka due to new variants of the coronavirus, the Interior Ministry said on Monday. Those who arrive from other places but have been in the countries listed within the last 14 days will need to show a negative PCR test within a maximum of 72 hours before entry and they will need to quarantine for 14 days, it said. Those arriving from Pakistan and Afghanistan or who have been there in the last 14 days will need to quarantine in Turkey for 10 days upon arrival, it said. Read More

Desi Jared Leto? Ranveer Singh’s Gucci Photoshoot Look Has Fashion Police Stopping By for Memes

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his bold and quirky style. His clothes are jazzy, bold, very bright and colorful and it can be said that Singh is not scared to experiment or go all out. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to post photos of him wearing a blue tracksuit along with some heavy gold jewellery and a long-haired wig. He captioned the post, “Alessandro, my beloved. @gucci @alessandro_michele #GucciBeloved #GucciJackie1961.” Read More

Kane Williamson Reclaims Top Position in ICC Test Rankings; Rohit Sharma Reaches Career-Best 6th Spot

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is back at the top of the ICC Men’s Test rankings for batsmen issued on Wednesday. Williamson replaces Australia’s Steve Smith at the No. 1 spot following his vital contributions in the final of the ICC World Test Championship against India that saw New Zealand winning the title by eight wickets last week. The 30-year-old scored 49 runs in the first innings and then struck an unbeaten 52 in what was a rain-marred low-scoring affair at Southampton. Read More

7-year-old Thrown to Floor 27 Times by Coach During Judo Class, Dies in Taiwan

A seven-year-old Taiwanese boy who was in a coma for over two months after he was repeatedly thrown to the floor during a judo class has died, a hospital said Wednesday. The boy, who was only identified by his family name Huang, was rushed to Feng Yuan Hospital in central Taichung city on April 21 after he was reportedly thrown 27 times by his judo coach. He had been in a coma for 70 days with brain haemorrhages and developed respiratory problems as well as multiple organ failure before his parents decided to take him off life support on Tuesday. Read More

Gold Price Today At Two-Month Low, Remains Below Rs 47,000. Should You Buy or Sell?

Gold prices in India continued to dip on Wednesday tracking the muted trend in the international market. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts dropped 0.03 per cent lower to Rs 46,543 for 10 grams at 0930 hours. Silver saw a marginal increase on June 30. July silver futures were trading 0.07 per cent higher at Rs 67,277 a kilogram. Read More

