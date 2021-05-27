News18 Evening Digest: Central Govt Busts 7 'Myths' About Covid-19 Vaccination Drive and Other Top Stories

From Shots for Children to Approving Global Jabs, Centre Busts 7 ‘Myths’ About Vaccination Programme

The Centre in a statement on Thursday addressed “myths” about India’s vaccination program. This was prepared by Niti Aayog’s Member (Health) and Chair of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration Vinod Paul. “Several myths on India’s Covid-19 vaccination program are doing the rounds. These myths are arising due to distorted statements, half truths and blatant lies,” said the statement. Read More

Twitter Expresses Concerns Over Threat to Freedom of Speech, Says Will Strive to Comply With New IT Rules

Micro-blogging site Twitter is the latest of the big tech companies that has expressed itself over the new IT rules that came in place on May 25. Twitter’s statement came after Delhi police officials visited the company’s office on Monday in connection with a probe over the ongoing “toolkit” row between the ruling BJP and opposition parties. Twitter, in its statement expressed concerns over the “potential threat to freedom of expression and intimidation tactics by the police.” The social media giant also said that it will strive to comply with the law and will be strictly guided by principles of transparency. Read More

Tarun Tejpal Rape Case: Remove Victim’s Personal Details From Judgment, Bombay HC Tells Trial Court

The vacation bench of the Bombay High Court has directed the Goa Sessions Court to redact all direct references made to the victim and her identity in the 527-page judgment acquitting Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 rape case. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the state in its appeal against Tejpal’s acquittal told the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court that the judgment and some of its observations are “astonishing” and they revealed not only the victim’s identity but also the names of her mother and husband. In fact, her email has also been mentioned in the judgment, he told the bench. Read More

Friends The Reunion Review: A Roller Coaster of Nostalgia and Emotions

It is very rare for a show to have the kind of influence that Friends had for its ten year run. But what the cast and crew and makers would have never imagined was how the advent of streaming took it to entirely new levels. With more and more young people watching the show years after it went off air, there was a rising demand of watching the six stars-Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Mathew Perry and Matt LeBlanc-together again. Read More

Justin Langer Gets Warning from Board, Job on the Line After Players Dissatisfied With Coaching Methods

Australia head coach Justin Langer must change his coaching style if he wants to continue in his role, an end-of-season review of cricket Down Under has warned. A source-based report in the ‘Sydney Morning Herald’ said, the 50-year-old was given a “strong and straightforward” feedback — taken from 40 players and support staff — about his coaching style as part of the team’s regular end-of-season reviews. Read More

