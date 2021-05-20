News18 Evening Digest: Black Fungus to be Notified Under Epidemic Diseases Act and Other Top Stories

Centre Asks States to Notify Black Fungus Under Epidemic Diseases Act as Cases Rise

In view of the increasing number of cases, the Centre on Thursday asked all states to declare mucormycosis or “black fungus” an epidemic. The Union Health Ministry has written to states and union territories to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, stating that the infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality amongst COVID-19 patients. Read More

‘Invisible and Often Mutates’: PM Modi Urges Officials to Focus on Children Hit by Covid-19 Amid 2nd Wave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the strategy to deal with COVID-19 should be dynamic, innovative and constantly upgraded as he underlined the dangers posed by the virus which, he noted, is invisible and often mutates. Describing the virus as “dhoort” and “bahurupia” in Hindi, Modi in an interaction with district magistrates (DM) and field officials also underlined concerns expressed in various quarters about the threats it poses to the youth and children. Read More

Barge P305 Got Cyclone Warning a Week Ago, But Capt Ignored, Life Rafts Too Had Holes: Chief Engineer

Thirty-seven dead personnel on board barge P305 that went adrift in Cyclone Tauktae fury and sank could have been saved had life rafts not had punctures and the Captain taken the cyclone warnings seriously. The revelation was made by the barge’s chief engineer Rahman Shaikh, who is among the 188 men rescued from the vessel. “There was miscalculation on the Captain’s behalf and also the company,” he claimed. Read More

Nurse Who Cared for Covid-struck UK PM Johnson Quits, Criticising Govt’s Handling of Pandemic

A nurse who cared for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care when he contracted COVID-19 has resigned, criticising the government’s handling of the deadly pandemic and saying that nurses were not getting the “respect” and “pay” they deserve. Jenny McGee, originally from New Zealand, said the pandemic that has claimed over 120,000 lives in the UK, has proved the toughest year in her career. Read More

Rahul Dravid to Coach Indian Team on Sri Lanka Tour: Report

Rahul, Dravid, former India skipper and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head, will coach India’s limited-over team during the Sri Lanka tour, a BCCI official in the know of things has confirmed, as reported. “The Team India coaching staff will be in the UK and it is best that the young team is guided by Dravid as he has already worked with almost all of the India ‘A’ boys. The comfort the youngsters share with him will be an added advantage,” the official said. Read More

Friends Reunion Release: How to Watch in India and What to Expect

After months of delay, the long-awaited ‘Friends’ reunion special has finally got a release date. All six original cast members — Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and David Schwimmer (Ross) — are coming back for the special, titled ‘Friends: The Reunion’. Read More

