News18 Evening Digest: BJP Promises 19L Jobs in Bihar Poll Manifesto and Other Top Stories

After Mocking Tejashwi for Promising 10L Jobs in Bihar, BJP Promises Almost Double the Number in Poll Manifesto

Within 24 hours of senior BJP leader and Bihar deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi mocking Tejashwi Yadav's poll promise of providing 10 lakh government jobs in the poll-bound state, BJP in its own manifesto has promised to provide 19 lakh jobs. With less than a week to go for the first round of polls, BJP in its manifesto, which it calls 'Sankalp Patra', has promised to provide almost double the number of jobs to the people of Bihar. The party has also promised to provide free of cost vaccine shots of coronavirus as soon as it is reaches the government and gets the necessary approval. READ MORE

JEE Main to Now be Conducted in More Regional Languages, Pokhriyal Says It's in Line with NEP 2020

The Joint Admission Board (JAB) of JEE (Main) has decided to conduct the examination in more regional languages of India, announced Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday. He added that it is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. "The examination will also be conducted in regional languages where entry to State Engineering Colleges is decided based on an examination (conducted in regional language). State language of States who admit students based on the #JEE(Main) will also be included under this," Pokhriyal tweeted. READ MORE

Dr Reddy’s Shuts Plants Due to Data Breach Days after Receiving Nod for Russian Vaccine Trial: Report

Pharma giant Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has closed all its major plants across the world after a data breach, ET Now reported on Thursday. After the news broke out, the share price of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories plunged. The stock was trading 2.94 percent lower at Rs 4,898.45 on the BSE, at 10: 30 am. The firm's plants in India, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States were hit by the data breach which took place between 4.00-5.00 pm (US time), the report said. However, the firm's spokesperson declined to comment on the issue. READ MORE

Bella, Jao: Pakistan Has Its Own 'Money Heist' But Nobody Wants to See it

Many of us have binge-watched the English Spanish series Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish, which features a criminal mastermind’s plan to pull off one of the biggest heists in history. However, a Pakistani version based on the lines of Money Heist is cracking up netizens. The action film which is titled 50 Crores’ teaser was released on Sunday and it has an uncanny resemblance to the miniseries. The Pakistani film’s teaser was released and shared across social media platforms. READ MORE

Why Cricket Players are Spotted Wearing Two Caps During IPL 2020? All You Need to Know

Following the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions, sporting events started taking place across the world. But, the way games are now played has changed. While watching cricket, fans get surprised when they see players, mainly skippers of teams, wearing two or sometimes three caps. But, what is the reason behind players wearing more than one cup at a time during the match? It is due to one of the Covid-19-related rule introduced by the ICC. READ MORE

Priyanka Chopra Travels to Germany for 'Matrix 4' Shoot? See Pics

Priyanka Chopra shared some lovely pictures on social media as she took her pet pooch Diana out for a stroll in Germany. Priyanka was seen decked in an all-white ensemble and wore a breathing mask amid coronavirus spread. However, Priyanka's pic from Germany has raised curiosity as The Matrix 4, her upcoming Hollywood project, is currently filming in Berlin city. Priyanka's travel to Germany has also fueled speculation that she may join the Matrix 4 crew for filming her portions in the upcoming sci-fi film, starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. READ MORE