News18 Evening Digest: Amravati Imposes Partial Lockdown; India, China Agree to Disengage in Gogra & Hot Springs and Other Top Stories

Amravati Imposes Partial Lockdown, No Public Movement from 11pm-6am in Pune

Amravati divisional collector imposed partial lockdown in Amravati, Akola, Buldana, Washim, Yeovatmal districts till March 1. As per the orders, shops in the region will open only between 9am and 5pm, all schools to remain shut, only 15% employees are allowed in private offices, only 10% people at a time allowed at a time in temples, and only 25 people allowed in wedding. Pune will not allow public movement from 11pm to 6am except for those involved in essential services in view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the Pune Divisional Commissioner said. Schools and colleges in the district will also remain closed till February 28. Read More

India, China Agree to Disengage in Gogra & Hot Springs After Talks But No Consensus Yet on Depsang, Demchok

The 10th round of Corps Commander-level talks 'discussed in detail' the situation at Depsang, Patrolling Point 15, Gogra and Demchok. The meeting at Moldo headed by 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen PGK Menon and South Xinjiang Military Chief Major General Liu Lin lasted for over 16 hours. Officials told News18 that both sides have proposed plans to disengage at these friction points and now the proposals will be discussed at Beijing and New Delhi. India and China have reached an agreement to disengage in Gogra and Hot Springs but no agreement on Depsang and Demchok yet. Read More

Centre Writes to States to Ramp up RT-PCR Tests Amid Daily Spike in Covid-19 Cases

The Centre has advised states, including Maharashtra and Kerala where coronavirus cases are exponentially rising, to increase the proportion of RT-PCR tests and regularly monitor mutant strains besides refocusing on strict surveillance and stringent containment in selected districts. In a letter to the states, the government has also stressed thatall negative rapid antigen test results should be mandatorily followed by RT-PCR test. Read More

UN Condemns Myanmar Junta after Two Killed in Anti-coup Unrest

The deaths of two anti-coup protesters in Myanmar sparked fresh UN condemnation of the country's new military regime on Sunday, as mourners prepared for the funeral of a young woman who became a national symbol of resistance to the junta. Authorities have gradually ratcheted up their tactics against a massive and largely peaceful civil disobedience campaign demanding the return of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Read More

Novak Djokovic Beats Daniil Medvedev in 3 Sets to Win 9th Australian Open

World number one Novak Djokovic beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win his ninth Australian Open title and extend his record-breaking reign at Melbourne Park Sunday. Djokovic demolished the fourth seed 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in front of 7,400 fans on Rod Laver Arena to end the Russian's unbeaten run at 20 matches. In winning his third straight Australian Open, the Serb claimed his 18th Grand Slam title. Read More

'Career Over?': Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's Second Son Has Given Birth to a Sea of Taimur Memes

After months of excitement and anticipation, the wait was finally over for fans of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan after the couple welcomes their second son after Taimur on Sunday. Kareena was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, last night. They welcomed their second son on Sunday, February 21. On Sunday, the internet could not help but wonder what the little celebrity must be going through, now that there was a new baby on the block. While most congratulated Saif and Kareena for the birth of their son, Twitter was soon filled with thousands of Taimur memes. Read More