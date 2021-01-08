News18 Evening Digest: 26/11 Mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi Gets 5 Yrs in Jail; Kejriwal Issues Guidelines for UK Returnees & Other Top Stories

Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, LeT Militant and 26/11 Mastermind, Sentenced to 5 Yrs in Jail: Pakistan Media

Lashkar-e-Taiba's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, was on Friday sentenced to five years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan, according to the country's media. Lakhvi was arrested over terror financing charges six days ago. The LeT commander, who was out on bail since 2015, was arrested by Punjab province's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and a case was registered in a Lahore police station. Read More

'Held Tricolour to Show Trump Loyalists Not Racists': Vincent Xavier, the Indian-Origin Man at Capitol Hill Riot

Amid a sea of unruly members of a pro-Donald Trump mob waving American confederate flags and flags supporting the US President in the attack on the US Capitol Hill, there was the presence of one that stood out: a man waving the Indian tricolour. The man has been identified as Vincent Xavier Palathingal, a resident of Virginia, who traces his roots to Kochi, Kerala, and had earlier been picked by Trump to be member President’s Export Council. Read More

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Guidelines for Travellers Arriving from UK

Travellers coming from the UK to the national capital will have to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine and a seven-day home quarantine even if they test negative for COVID-19 on arrival, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday. "To protect Delhiites from exposure to the virus from the UK, the Delhi government has taken important decisions. Travellers coming from UK will have to mandatorily undergo a self-paid RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport," the chief minister said. Read More

Majority of Urban Indians will Take Coronavirus Vaccine as Soon it is Available: News18 Survey

The year 2020 has passed, the pandemic hasn’t. However, the glimmer of hope is that several vaccines have been rolled out across the world and many countries, including the USA and the UK, have started the vaccination process. However, some amount of apprehension has been reported in people as they fear reactions and allergies to the vaccine. In India, the dry run has been conducted in several states and the country gears up for the mammoth task of inoculation. Read More

India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja Dubs Run Out of Steve Smith His 'Best Effort'

India's Ravindra Jadeja was pretty chuffed about running Steve Smith out with a direct hit in the ongoing third Test against Australia and called it his "best ever" fielding effort which he can watch any number of times. Smith, who was batting on 130 and was in a mood to slog every ball in company of No.11 batsman Josh Hazlewood, couldn't beat a direct throw from Jadeja, who sprinted from his deep square leg position and effected a direct hit with throw reminiscent of the great Kapil Dev during his heydays. Read More

Rajiv Lakshman Deletes Pic with Rhea Chakraborty, Here's Why

Rajiv Lakshman's Instagram post with actress Rhea Chakraborty came in the spotlight after the two met for an intimate get-together. However, Rajiv has taken down the post citing it 'created unnecessary trouble'. In a fresh post, he said his choice of words was irresponsible and he wishes well for the actress. "I seem to have created unnecessary trouble with my irresponsible choice of words on a post. Rhea is a dear old friend, and I'm happy to meet her again and I wish her well," he wrote in the post. Read More