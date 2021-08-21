News18 Evening Digest: 14 Held in Assam for Pro-Taliban Social Media Posts & Other Top Stories

14 Arrested in Assam Over Supporting Taliban on Social Media: Police

Fourteen people were arrested from across Assam for alleged social media posts supporting the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, police said on Saturday. The arrests were made since Friday night and they have been booked under different sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IT Act and CrPC, a senior police officer said. READ MORE

China Condemns Suicide Attack on Its Nationals in Gwadar, Asks Pak to Take Effective Measures

China on Saturday asked Pakistan to take effective measures and overhaul the security mechanism to forestall attacks on its nationals working on various projects after a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of Chinese nationals in the restive Balochistan province in the second such attack in over a month. The Chinese embassy here in a statement strongly condemned Friday’s suicide attack on the convoy of Chinese nationals comprising four vehicles in Gwadar, the port city of strategic importance due to the presence of Chinese workers and investment. READ MORE

Tourists Can Again See Taj Mahal Under the Moonlight; Check New Rules, Timings and Dates Here

The UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one out of the seven wonders of the world, has opened its gates for night viewing again after more than a year and a half. Taj Mahal, the beautiful marble mausoleum, can again be seen under the moonlight and the stars from today owing to the COVID-19 restrictions being relaxed in UP. READ MORE

Another Jolt to Cong; After Sushmita Dev, Party’s Tripura Chief Pijush Kanti Biswas Resigns, May Join TMC

Congress Tripura president Pijush Kanti Biswas resigned on Saturday, sparking speculations of his joining Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. “With sincere gratitude I thank all Congress Leaders, supporters for your cooperation during my tenure as TPCC President (acting). Today I have resigned from the post of President and retired from politics as well. My sincere gratitude towards Hon’ble CP Smt. Sonia Gandhiji,” he tweeted. READ MORE

Malayalam Actress Chitra No More, Prithviraj Sukumaran Mourns the Loss

Popular yesteryear actor Chitra died here on Saturday following a cardiac arrest, sources close to her family said. The 56 year-old multi-lingual actor, more popularly known as ‘Nallennai’ (gingely oil) Chitra following her association with a top oil brand, is survived by husband and daughter. She passed away at her Saligramam residence here. READ MORE

IPL 2021: Australia Pacer Nathan Ellis Joins Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings have named Australia pacer Nathan Ellis as a replacement player for the remainder of Indian Premier League which will be held in the UAE beginning September 19. Punjab Kings will miss Riley Meredith and Kane Richardson during the second phase of the IPL. READ MORE

Indian Railways To Train 3,500 Youths Under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana

Indian Railways will train 3,500 unemployed youths from September this year under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). The employment training of these 3,500 individuals will be organised by the Northern Railway and will take place over the next three years. The PMKVY scheme was started in 2015, and its phase 3 was launched in January 2015. Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said that the Railway zone will train 2,500 people while the remaining 1,000 will undergo training at different manufacturing units. READ MORE

