News18 Daybreak | Voting Begins for 4 States, 1 Union Territory, Centre Rushes 50 High-level Health Teams to Maha, C'garh, Punjab for Covid Control

Voting Begins for 4 States, 1 Union Territory; Section 144 in All 31 Constituencies Going to Polls in Bengal

Over 20 crore people from Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will vote today. While this is the third and final phase of polling for Assam, Bengal has five more. For the southern two states and one Union Territory, this is the first and only phase of polling. Senior BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta, TMC minister Ashima Patra and former CPI(M) minister Kanti Ganguly are among the 205 candidates whose campaigns for the third phase of elections in 31 seats in West Bengal ended on Sunday evening.

Reduce Crowds for 2-3 Months, Know More About Covid Vaccine: Dr Guleria’s Guide to Pull India Out of Pandemic

If people follow Covid-19 appropriate behavior, and crowds are decreased for a few more months, India may be able to come out of the pandemic with very little mortality, said Randeep Guleria, director of Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), on Monday. People need to understand “the kind of protection” vaccines provide, he added. .

Centre Rushes 50 High-level Health Teams to Maha, C’garh, Punjab for Covid Control as India Sees 1L Cases

The central government has constituted 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams and deployed them to 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab in view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. The teams are being rushed to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh and nine districts of Punjab to assist the state health department and local authorities in Covid surveillance.

‘Naxal Uncle, Please…’: Missing CRPF Jawan’s Daughter Makes Emotional Appeal for His Release

It was a tearjerker moment at missing CRPF soldier Rakeshwar Singh Manhas’s house when his 5-year-old daughter made an emotional appeal for her father’s release from Maoist captivity. Manhas is believed to have been abducted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur where the CRPF personnel were ambushed and attacked on Saturday leading to the death of 23 jawans.

5.4 Magnitude Quake Strikes Sikkim, Tremors Felt in North Bengal, Assam and Bihar

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit Sikkim on Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology said. The quake occurred at 8.49 pm at a depth of 10km near the India-Bhutan border. Tremors were felt in Assam, North Bengal and Bihar. In north Bengal, districts like Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, North and South Dinajpur and Malda felt the tremors.

Dia Mirza Replies to Troll, Says ‘We Didn’t Marry Because We Were Having a Baby’

Actress Dia Mirza recently took to social media and shared that she is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. A follower asked the actress why she couldn’t announce her pregnancy before the marriage. On April 2, the actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself as she gently cradled her baby bump.

Myanmar Beauty Queen’s Impassioned Speech Against Military Abuses During Thai Pageant Goes Viral

Myanmar model Han Lay did not win last week’s Miss Grand International beauty pageant, but she’ll be remembered as one of its most impassioned contestants. The 22-year-old made heads turn in Thailand on Saturday during an emotive speech where she pleaded for “urgent international help” for her country, the same day 141 demonstrators were killed in a crackdown by military rulers she said were selfish and abusing their power.