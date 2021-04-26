News18 Daybreak | UK Sends 'Vital Medical Equipment' to India, Ravichandran Ashwin Withdraws from IPL to Support Family in Fight Against Covid

UK Sends ‘Vital Medical Equipment’ As India Struggles With Covid Surge

Amid India seeing unabated Covid-19 cases in the country, the UK has said it is sending vital medical equipment to support the country. This will include ventilators and oxygen concentrators. AFP reported that London will ship more than 600 pieces of equipment to New Delhi to support its fight against the virus, following a request from India and Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledging the UK would do “all it can” to help. “We stand side by side with India as a friend and partner during what is a deeply concerning time in the fight against Covid-19,” Johnson said in a statement.

Mamata Rallied in Wheelchair, BJP Brought in Big Guns: Bengal’s Bitter Campaigning Ends Today

It will be curtains for the bitter West Bengal campaign on Monday, which saw chief minister Mamata Banerjee rallying around the state in a wheelchair for the last 44 days while BJP brought in all its big guns from Delhi led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for over 20 rallies. Covid has dominated the discourse at the fag end of the election campaign, with Banerjee accusing the Centre of “sleeping at the wheel” as the second Covid-19 wave hit the country and last week promised free vaccination for all Bengal residents if voted back to power.

US to Send India Supplies, Raw Material for Covid-19 Vaccines ‘Immediately’

The US will deploy additional support to India in its fight against the rapidly rising cases of coronavirus in the country. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on call on Friday and offered to deploy resources and supplies for the Serum Institute of India to boost the production of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield. He also said US will supply rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to India.

Delhi Reports 22,933 New Cases, Lowest in Nine Days; Hospitals Still Crippled, Oxygen Shortage Continues

Delhi recorded 350 COVID-19 deaths and 22,933 cases with a positivity rate of 30.21 percent on Sunday, even as hospitals across the city continued to send out SOS calls for oxygen supply. This is the fourth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus. It had reported 357 fatalities, the highest so far since the pandemic began a year ago, on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on Thursday, according to government data.

Oscars: Mank Wins Best Production Design, Cinematography at 93rd Academy Awards

Hollywood’s biggest night is finally here to honour the best in showbiz. The early winners at the ceremony were Mank (Best Cinematography and Best Production Design) Yuh-Jung Youn (Best Supporting Actress, Minari), Chloé Zhao (Best Director, Nomadland), Daniel Kaluuya (Best Supporting Actor, Judas And The Black Messiah), Soul (Best Animated Feature), My Octopus Friend (Best Documentary Feature), Another Round (Best International Feature), Sound of Metal (Best Sound) and Colette (Best Documentary Short Subject).

IPL 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin Withdraws from League to Support Family in Fight Against Covid-19

India star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew from the Indian Premier League on Sunday to support his family during the Covid-19 pandemic. Ashwin, 34, a key Test and ODI player, said he would be taking a break from playing in the lucrative T20 franchise tournament with the Delhi Capitals team. “My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times,” Ashwin tweeted.

