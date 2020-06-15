News18 Daybreak |Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Opens Conversation on Mental health and Other Stories to Watch Out For

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput Found Dead At His Bandra House, netizens talk about mental health crisis

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, say reports. He was 34. The police officials were alerted by a domestic help and a team of Bandra Police rushed to investigate and details are awaited. “He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra (sic). Our team is there,” Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region said.

The actor, who became popular with his starring role in the television show Pavitra Rishta, made his foray into Bollywood with Kai Po Che in 2013.

Let’s talk mental health: Soon after the report of Sushant Singh’s death, a significant conversation around mental health began on social media as people found it difficult to wrap their heads around the fact that a young successful actor could end his life. Unfortunately, it is perhaps also the only time social media is talking about suicide, depression and mental health. Mental health has been stigmatised for decades and it is high time people need to spread awareness about the same.

Challenge taboo: The news of Singh's death shocked the industry and fans alike. His passing away has not only opened the gates of conversation around mental health, anxiety, and depression - something that is still considered a stigma in our society, but also how media should cover suicide more sensitively. A simple google definition of 'commit' simply states: perpetrate or carry out (a mistake, crime, or immoral act). And it's the reason why we shouldn't use it when reporting on Bollywood actor Sushant Singh's death.

In Other News

India’s tally: With India recording 11,929 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 - another record high - the tally crossed the three lakh-mark. Many cities and states also witnessed a spike in the number of infections. Gurugram, Faridabad, Vadodara, Solapur and Guwahati are among the top 15 cities where there has been a 40-50% surge in the novel coronavirus cases in the last ten days. Figures on the number of Covid-19 infections from across India reveal that 63% of the country's coronavirus patients are concentrated in 15 cities.

Plan B: Testing for coronavirus will be significantly increased in Delhi over the next one week, union home minister Amit Shah and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal decided at a meeting held to review the handling of the pandemic in the national capital Sunday. Shah announced a series of decisions taken at the meeting, including doubling of testing in next 2 days and tripling it in the next 6 days while the key focus area will be containment zones.

‘Need peace’: India is not interested in the land of Pakistan or China but wants peace and amity, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said. Addressing virtual 'Jan Samvad' rally of Gujarat BJP from Nagpur in Maharashtra, he said India believed in peace and non-violence and does not want to be strong by becoming an expansionist. "India never tried to grab land from its neighbours like Bhutan and Bangladesh," he added.

Back on track: The Western and Central Railway have decided to resume selected Mumbai suburban services over main line and harbour line only for 'essential staff identified by the state government'. These trains will run from 5.30 am to 11.30 pm with an interval of approximately 15 minutes. 73 pairs of suburban services, including eight pairs between Virar and Dahanu Road, will run from June 15. Here’s all you need to know.

Global front: Globally the coronavirus death toll surpassed 4,30,000-mark on Sunday, a number of countries continue to further reopen their economies and ease lockdown restrictions. China, where the first Covid-19 case was reported, has recorded the highest spike in daily cases while South Korea, Italy, UK and Spain are witnessing an overall decline. On the other hand, countries like Brazil and India are now seeing a rapid rise in infections. The current global case count stands at 7,787,271 infections.

On Our Specials

Where are funds? In the last two months, the Karnataka government collected as much as Rs 267 crore for its Covid-19 relief fund but not a single rupee was spent by the end of May, reveals RTI. It revealed, donations worth Rs 267,72,37,574 were received in the Chief Minister's Covid-19 relief fund between March 25 and May 19, but the money has not been used. When questioned, the government said the money has been set aside for “emergency use” and currently, various department funds are being used. Revathi Rajeevan reports.

Bilateral talks: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the government will at an appropriate time come out with details about what he described as the ‘tussle’ and ‘dispute’ with China. “The government will not keep anyone in the dark. At an appropriate time we will disclose all the details. Let me make it clear that we will not make any compromises,” Singh said during BJP’s outreach program, Jan Samvad, for the Jammu region. Suhas Munshi reports.