News18 Daybreak | States Release SOPs as Flight Operations Set to Resume Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Karnataka's 7-Day quarantine, Delhi's letter & spirit' rule: each state's SOP as flight operations set to resume today

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday issued travel guidelines for passengers travelling by air across states, a day before the country resumes its domestic flight services. The Centre decided to open up the skies for domestic passenger flights and left the decision to states to issue their own set of guidelines for their respective regions. This led to a confusion among the states as several of them were at odds with each other.

Exceptions: The Maharashtra government agreed for limited operations from Mumbai. Limited operations to West Bengal will commence on May 28. In Andhra Pradesh, operations will recommence on limited scale from May 26. In Tamil Nadu, there will be maximum 25 arrivals in Chennai but there's no limit on number of departures. For other airports in Tamil Nadu, flights will operate as in other parts of country.

SOPs: States laid down separate guidelines for travel including contact-less payment methods for passengers. Passengers above the age of 14 have to download the Aarogya Setu app on their phones. All passengers arriving at the airport will be screened by the state government and expected to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

In Other News

Maharashtra toll: A minister from Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet tested positive for coronavirus. This is the second case in Maharashtra government. Meanwhile, the state recorded 3,041 COVID-19 cases taking the state tally to 50,231. With 58 deaths due to the pandemic reported during the day.

Heatwave: Stifling heat gripped the national capital on Sunday with the maximum temperature hovering close to 45 degrees Celsius in most parts of the city. Heatwave will prevail in many places across North India, the IMD said.

Ladakh standoff: Indian and Chinese troops appeared heading for a long haul as their tense standoff in the disputed areas of Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh showed no signs of abating even as efforts to de-escalate the tension through talks continued.

A quiet Eid: Celebrations on Eid-ul-Fitr were subdued in Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir with no major congregational prayers and community feasts due to the coronavirus lockdown. While Eid will be celebrated in the rest of the country today, the festive buzz was missing as markets and other public places remained deserted.

On Our Specials

A first: With the migrant workforce largely unaccounted for, the Bihar government is preparing a draft for signing MoUs with employer states if the labour force decides to return back for work. Rounak Kumar Gunjan and Marya Shakil report that the skill mapping of labourers in the quarantine centres have begun which will ensure that the state can prepare a database of its migrants — an exercise which has never been carried out before.

Redefined: In his famous ‘Where is Home’ talk, Pico Iyer expresses the dilemma of every person who has not known home to be one that can be summarized in a single latitude-longitude. Home, we have always been told, is a safe place. A place where you are comfortable, where you experience secure relationships, and most of all, it’s the place where you find yourself. Adrija Bose writes about what a pandemic, lockdown and cyclone Amphan taught us.

On Reel