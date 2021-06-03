News18 Daybreak | SC Gets Prickly on Centre's Vaccine Policy; UN Says Pandemic Created an 'Unparalleled' Employment Crisis

SC Gets Prickly on Centre’s Vaccine Policy, Demands Full Purchase List

The apex court has also asked the Centre to share its plan on how and when the government will vaccinate the remaining population in phases 1, 2, and 3. Further, the Court also sought information on the steps being taken by the Central government to ensure drug availability for mucormycosis.

UN Says Pandemic Created an ‘unparalleled’ Employment Crisis

The Covid-19 pandemic has created an unparalleled global labour market crisis that will affect the employment market for years, the International Labor Organization said in a report Wednesday. The UN agency said that “all countries have suffered a sharp deterioration in employment and national income, which has aggravated existing inequalities and risks inflicting longer-term scarring effects on workers and enterprises”.

KSRTC vs KSRTC: Kerala Wins Trademark Battle for Public Transport After Years of Legal Battle

After years of legal battle, KSRTC — an acronym familiar to people of Karnataka and Kerala — will henceforth be used only by Kerala. The acronym is used in both the states for its public transport — Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and has emerged as a brand of its own.

BJP Leader Shot Dead by Militants in Pulwama’s Tral, Woman Suffers Severe Injury

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead by suspected militants on Wednesday evening in the Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. A woman also got injured in the brief firing, said police.

Pick-Up Trucks, Hunting Rifles & Weekend Stays: West Virginia’s Novel Vaccine Incentives

After a strong start, Covid-19 vaccination rates stagnated in the rural state in the heart of the Appalachian mountains in the eastern United States, where only 41 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Third Covid Wave Could be as Severe as Second, May Last For 98 Days; Vaccination Key: SBI Report

The third wave of covid-19 could be as severe as the second wave and could last for an average duration of 98 days, according to an SBI report. However, the number of covid-related deaths can be reduced by increasing vaccinations and improvement of health infrastructure, it noted.

Milind Soman Says He’d Smoke ’20-30 Cigarettes a Day,’ Calls It the ‘Stupidest Thing’

On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day 2021, several people shared campaigns and messages to create awareness about demerits of smoking. In the middle of these posts, we came across a confession made by the Greek god-like model, Milind Soman. The actor-model is indeed an idol to many for his fit and healthy lifestyle. And it is hard to believe that Soman ever had an unhealthy habit of smoking cigarettes.

