News18 Daybreak | Rajnath Singh Likely to Address Parliament on India-China Row; Covid-19 Vaccine Won’t Be Available Before End of 2024 and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Over 25 MPs test positive for coronavirus on day 1 of Parliament session, India's COVID-19 tally breaches 48 lakh-mark

Over 25 parliamentarians have tested positive for coronavirus in the mandatory tests that were conducted before the beginning of the monsoon session. Sources said 17 of the MPs are from Lok Sabha, and nine are from the Rajya Sabha.Among those infected in the Lok Sabha, the BJP has the maximum with 12 MPs, the YRS Congress has two, and the Shiv Sena, DMK and RLP have one each. Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed 48 lakh with 92,071 new infections being reported in a day, while over 37.8 lakh people have recuperated. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 48,46,427, while the death toll climbed to 79,722 with 1,136 more people succumbing to the infection.

Rajnath Singh's address on India-China tension likely tomorrow

Amid reports of Chinese troops laying a network of optical fibre cables in Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to make a statement in Parliament on the continuing standoff. The address would assume significance in the backdrop of demands made by the Opposition for a debate on the issue. Despite the talks, China has been moving ahead with its expansion plan.

In Other News

Delhi riots: The Delhi Police will file chargesheet in the main conspiracy case related to the February riots in Delhi on September 17, sources said. The chargesheet, around 200-pages-long will make references to groups like the Pinjra Tod, the Jamia Coordination Committee, Muslim students of JNU groups, councillors and school owners, they said.

Coronavirus vaccine: Dampening hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine by year-end, the chief executive of the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines has said that adequate coronavirus vaccine will not be available for everybody in the world to be immunised until the end of 2024.

Heading backwards? The Delhi High Court asked the Centre to keep an open mind as it heard a plea seeking to recognise the rights of same-sex couples to get married under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1956. A two-judge bench said “changes are happening across the world” after the central government opposed the plea, claiming that same sex marriage is against Indian culture and values.

Repercussion: The Ministry of Education's testing agency postponed the National Eligibility Test (NET) after its dates clashed with Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) exam. The NET was scheduled to be conducted from September 16 to September 25. It will now be conducted September 24 onwards.

On Our Specials

China snooping: Indian agencies are “not surprised” by the expose on the ‘hybrid war’ by China, the government said, reacting to an investigative report by the Indian Express which details how a Shenzhen-based technology company with links to the Chinese government is keeping tabs on over 10,000 Indian individuals and organisations in its global database of “foreign targets”, Arunima writes.

Imposition debate: Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 every year to commemorate the event when it was adopted as one of the official languages of India. However, the yearly episode brings along an array of debates and protests. Several historians believe Urdu was born in the army camps of Delhi as a medium of communication that borrowed words from different languages so that soldiers from different parts of the country could talk. Rounak Kumar Gunjan writes how history backs urdu as cow belt's early vernacular.