News18 Daybreak | Polling Begins in 43 Seats of West Bengal, 306 Candidates in Fray, Police File Culpable Homicide Case in Nashik Oxygen Leak Tragedy & Other Stories

Polling Begins in 43 Seats of West Bengal, 306 Candidates in Fray

In West Bengal, 43 constituencies will go to the polls on Thursday with 306 candidates in the fray in this phase. Over one crore voters will decide the political fate of the candidates. Ahead of polls, PM Modi tweeted, “The people of West Bengal are voting to elect a new assembly. On the sixth phase today, urging those whose seats are polling to exercise their franchise.”

Oxygen Leak at Nashik Hospital: Toll Rises to 24; Police File Case of Culpable Homicide

The death toll in the Nashik hospital oxygen leakage incident on Wednesday rose to 24 after two more COVID-19 patients died in the evening. “Two more patients, who were on ventilator, succumbed in the evening. They could not get sufficient oxygen earlier in the day when its supply stopped due to the leakage in the tank,” collector Suraj Mandhare told PTI. The Nashik police have filed a case against unknown persons under Section 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC over allegations of gross negligence.

Public Transport Only for Essential Services in Maha, Wedding Guests Limited to 25

Amid exponentially rising cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the state government issued fresh guidelines to curb the spread of the virus. The new restrictions will remain in force throughout the state from 8pm on April 22 till 7 am on May 1. Only those in essential services will be allowed to travel in the public transport. It has further ordered all government offices to work at 15% capacity and limited the attendance in marriages to 25 persons.

BJP Banks on Two Former TMC Heavyweights, Matua Voters in Key Sixth Phase of Bengal Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pins its hopes on two former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, Mukul Roy and Arjun Singh, in the sixth phase of West Bengal’s assembly elections on Thursday. The BJP is depending on them to deliver seats in North 24-Parganas, the state’s biggest district. Another key factor in this phase — in which 43 seats are up for grabs — is the Matua vote; the BJP has tried to woo this section with its promise of implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA.

Centre to Supply Remdesivir to 19 Covid-crippled States, Maharashtra Given Lion’s Share

As the country reels under an escalated demand for Remdesivir amid a sharp rise in the number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients, the Centre has announced an interim allocation of the crucial drug for 19 States/UTs till April 30. Among these, Maharashtra – by far the worst affected – has been allotted the lion’s share of 2,69,200 vials, followed by Gujarat 1,63,500 vials, Uttar Pradesh 1,22,800 vials, Madhya Pradesh 92,400 vials and national capital Delhi has been given 61,900 doses.

From 31 for 5 to 202 – CSK Survive Andre Russell and Pat Cummins Scare to Beat KKR

Chennai Super Kings survived scares from Andre Russell, Pat Cummins and Dinesh Karthik to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in an incredible see-saw IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday. CSK had posted 220 for 3 and had KKR reeling at 31 for 5 before Russell (54 off 22), Cummins (66 off 34) and Karthik (40 off 24) fought back to take KKR close. However, Deepak Chahar 4 for 29 at the top had done enough damage for CSK to hold on for another crucial win.

