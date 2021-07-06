News18 Daybreak | PM Modi to Meet Ministers as Buzz Grows Around Cabinet Reshuffle; Twitter Crowds With Memes as Indian Tourists Flock Back to Manali

Russian-Made Sputnik V Will be Made Available at Government Vaccination Sites Soon: Report

Sputnik, the indigenously produced Covid vaccine in Russia will soon become the third Covid vaccine to be made available for free at government-run vaccination sites in the country, Dr N K Arora, chairperson of the Centre’s Covid-19 working group told TOI.

PM Modi to Meet Ministers, BJP Chief Today as Buzz Grows Around Cabinet Reshuffle

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP chief JP Nadda and party national general secretary BL Santhosh are expected to attend the meeting among others.

HC Takes Cognisance After Advocate Makes Repeated Calls to Woman Judicial Officer

The Uttarakhand High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter in which Laksar Bar Association secretary Navneet Tomar allegedly made repeated calls and sent messages to a woman judicial officer. The court has filed a criminal contempt petition against Tomar, and has fixed July 28 for the next hearing of the case.

J-K: Police Reach Out to Border Area People in Samba to Sensitise Them About Drone Intrusions

The police have launched a massive awareness campaign to sensitise people living along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district about the misuse of drones by anti-national and cross-border elements, officials said on Monday.

Twitter Crowds With Memes as Indian Tourists Flock Back to Manali

Thousands of tourists are visiting Himachal Pradesh’s Manali to avoid the heatwave in the plains, as the daily coronavirus cases dip in the country which just last month was battling an unprecedented Covid second wave.

Elon Musk Shared Warren Buffet’s Quote on Finding ‘Coins.’ It’s Probably Not Real

In an interview, he says that “There is a good chance that crypto is the future currency of the world. Then the question is which won is it going to be? It could be multiple,” he said. He then explains the origins of how Dogecoin was invented as a joke, essentially to make fun of cryptocurrency, and that’s the irony, explains Musk. “That the currency that began as a joke, becomes the real currency.” In the video, he does add that, “Don’t invest your life savings into cryptocurrency. That’s unwise.”

Ira Khan’s Cryptic Post on Father Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s Divorce: ‘Next Review Tomorrow’

Aamir Khan was earlier married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002 and they have two children, son Junaid and daughter Ira. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao married on December 28, 2005, after the latter assisted filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker on Lagaan, which was headlined and produced by the superstar. The couple announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy in December 2001.

