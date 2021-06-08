News18 Daybreak | PM Modi Announces Free Covid Vaccines For All Adults; 12 Killed in Fire at Pune Chemical Plant

Modi Announces Free Covid Vaccines For All Adults: What The New Policy Entails

The central government will provide free vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to all adults across all states from June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, a significant announcement that pledged to change India’s inoculation strategy for maximum and efficient coverage. The Centre will take over from states, which were supposed to be carrying out about 25% of the country’s vaccination work, and continue with its ongoing efforts targeting the 45+ population, and health care and front line workers.

Flying Abroad for Studies, Job? Check Govt’s New Vaccine SOPs

The Centre on Monday said the gap between two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for those undertaking international travel for educational purposes, employment opportunities, or as part of India’s contingent for Tokyo Olympic games has now been set to four weeks. The announcement comes as several individuals seeking to undertake international travel for educational, employment or Olympic-bound athletes the gap between two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine sought intervention from the government to reduce the second’s dose’s mandated minimum interval of 84 days from the date of first dose.

12 Killed in Fire at Pune Chemical Plant; PM Declares Rs 2L Each for Kin

At least 12 workers, many of them women, died and several others were missing after a major fire broke out at a chemical company located in an industrial area in Pune district on Monday, fire department officials said. The fire broke out at SVS Aqua Technologies, which manufactures chlorine dioxide and is located in the Pirangut MIDC area of Mulshi tehsil on the outskirts of Pune city, they said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief in a tweet and said, “Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a factory in Pune, Maharashtra.

No Money to Pay Salaries, Hyatt Regency Mumbai Shuts Down ‘Until Further Notice’

Hyatt Regency Mumbai on Monday announced it has temporarily suspended all operations due to no funds from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd., the owner of Hyatt Regency Mumbai said in a statement. The hotel will remain closed until further notice. “This is to inform all the on-roll staff of the hotel that no funds are forthcoming from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd., the owner of Hyatt Regency Mumbai, to enable payment of salaries or to support the operations of the hotel,” the luxury hotel said in a statement.

US Study Concluded Covid-19 May Have Leaked from Wuhan Lab: Report

Areport on the origins of COVID-19 by a U.S. government national laboratory concluded that the hypothesis claiming the virus leaked from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the classified document. The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic’s origins during the final months of the Trump administration.

CM Uddhav in Delhi to Meet PM Modi Over Maratha Reservation: His Schedule in Detail

Arrived in Delhi at 7am, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is all set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11 am on Tuesday to apparently discuss the Maratha reservation issue. According to the schedule, the CM will reach Maharashtra Sadan around 9:45 am, following which he will meet the prime minister and then head back to Mumbai. A report in ANI stated that Thackeray had last month written to PM Modi to take steps to declare the Maratha community in the state as Socially and Educationally Backward (SEBC) to enable them to claim the reservation in education and public employment at least to 12 per cent and 13 per cent respectively.

