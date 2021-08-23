News18 Daybreak | Panjshir on Taliban Target as ‘Hundreds’ of Fighters Out to Capture Valley; Placing of BJP Flag Over Indian Flag at Kalyan Singh's Prayer Meet Kicks Up Row

Panjshir on Taliban Target, ‘Hundreds’ of Fighters Out to Capture Valley of Resistance

The Taliban said on Sunday that “hundreds” of its fighters were heading to the Panjshir Valley, one of the few parts of Afghanistan not yet controlled by the group, AFP reported. Since the Taliban overran Afghanistan, flickers of resistance have begun to emerge with some ex-government troops gathering in the Panjshir, north of Kabul, long known as an anti-Taliban bastion. “Hundreds of Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are heading towards the state of Panjshir to control it, after local state officials refused to hand it over peacefully,” the group wrote on its Arabic Twitter account.

Placing of BJP Flag Over Indian Flag at Kalyan Singh’s Prayer Meet Kicks Up Row

The placing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag and the Indian flag on former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh’s body has kicked up a row on social media. Opposition leaders criticised the party for allegedly placing BJP flag over the national flag. “India will not tolerate the insult to national flag,” the official Youth Congress handle tweeted in Hindi. BV Srinivas, National President of the youth wing of Congress, asked, “Is it ok to place party flag over Indian flag in New India?”

Second Batch of 146 Indian Evacuees from Kabul Are Being Repatriated Via Doha, Embassy in Qatar Says

The Indian Embassy in Doha brought back a second batch of Indians from Afghanistan on Sunday. The Embassy said in a tweet that 146 Indian nationals, who were evacuated from Afghanistan to Doha, were repatriated to India today. In the first batch, Qatar repatriated 135 Indians, evacuated from Afghanistan, to India on Saturday. The Embassy said that officials provided consular and logistical support to ensure repartees’ safe return.

Covaxin for Children May Get DCGI Nod Before End of Trial Period: Sources

The Central government and the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) may give approval to the Covaxin vaccines for children soon for emergency use, sources said. The administration of two doses of vaccination has been completed among children and blood samples have been sent for the third time to check the effectiveness in terms of producing antibodies among children, sources told IANS. A total of 90 children were subjected to Covaxin trials in Karnataka. However, the trial will take 210 days to complete.

Punjab: Cane Farmers’ Blockade in Jalandhar Continues as Meeting with Ministers Remains Inconclusive

Farmers seeking a hike in sugarcane prices continued to block rail tracks and a national highway in Punjab’s Jalandhar as a meeting between their representatives and state ministers remained inconclusive with another round now scheduled with agriculture experts on Monday. Scores of farmers on Friday launched an agitation for an indefinite period to press the Punjab government to accept their demands related to pending dues of sugarcane and hike in cane prices. After the meeting here on Sunday, senior farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal told reporters, “Not much was achieved from today’s meeting. It remained inconclusive.”

‘Accepted Taliban, But Don’t Support Them’: Ex-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s Brother

Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai, the brother of exiled Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, has said that he has “accepted” the Taliban but does not “support” them. He said he had accepted the insurgent group in the country in order to avoid instability, according to NDTV. Ahmadzai said he had chosen to stay in Afghanistan to help in the transition period, but had not offered the Taliban his “support”. “I have accepted the Taliban but do not support them… ‘supporting’ is a very strong word. What happens once they are in control… that remains to be seen,” said Ahmadzai who is the chief of the Grand Council of Kuchis.

